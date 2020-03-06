Kalama City Council moves forward with camping ban

KALAMA — The city will attempt to ban camping on public property after the City Council Thursday directed staff to draft a no-camping ordinance.
Councilman Steve Kallio said he raised the topic so the city can head off struggles like other cities have had with homeless people camping on public property. Longview struggled with homeless campers at City Hall and Lake Sacajawea Park before establishing a site on city property off Oregon Way.
“I fear if we wait and if it became an issue here and we tried to do it after the fact, it would become a more intense process,” he said.
The city has a law banning people from being in parks after dark but it doesn’t address other public property.
Adam Smee, city administrator, said the ordinance will have to be reviewed with the city attorney to make sure it complies with a federal court ruling that it is not a crime to sleep outside. He said it’s important for the city to have a code that is “clear and defensible.”
City staff also will review the Kalama’s current law regarding sleeping in parks because it may not be valid under the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, Smee said.
Although Kalama does not have a large homeless population, more transients move through the town during the summer.
In other business, the council held a workshop before the meeting to discuss options for paying for repairs for neighborhood streets previously funded by car tab fees.
Most council members seemed to approve of putting a 0.2% sales tax before the voters to pay for neighborhood and non-arterial street repairs and repeal the $40 car tab fee if it passes, but no decisions were made Thursday. (A previous story listed the wrong amount for the tax proposal.)
The 0.2% sales tax would increase Kalama’s total sales tax to 8.1%, adding 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase.
Initiative 976 cut car tab fees to $30 but is on hold after King County and others challenged its constitutionality. A King County Superior Court judge largely upheld the initiative, but it’s still on hold because the ruling didn’t dispose of all the claims.
Kelly Rasmussen, public works director, listed 28 street segments in need of repair that don’t qualify for federal or state funding. He said based on a contractor estimate, repairing all the streets in need would cost about $601,000. That doesn’t include repairs within the city’s three subdivisions, which would bring the cost over $1 million, he said.
If the streets degrade enough to require repaving, the cost for each project would likely double, Rasmussen said.
The $40 car tab fee collected about $102,000 for Kalama’s Transportation Benefit District (TBD) in 2019.
Based on 2019 sales, the 0.2% sales tax would raise about $140,000 annually, but an economic downturn could decrease that. The tax would have a 10-year sunset with one voter-approved renewal up to 10 years.
Smee said if passed, the city could bond against the sales tax revenue and do the work all at once in today’s dollars and pay it off over time.
Kalama resident Jim Bain said he’s concerned that citizens wouldn’t approve any tax increase. But Councilman Matt Merz said a customer would have to spend $20,000 in Kalama for the 0.2% tax to equal the $40 car tab fee amount.
“To me it’s logical,” he said. “We’ve heard, ‘How do we get money out of tourists?’ This is a good way.”
The only other potential source of revenue for the TBD would be a transportation impact fees on developers, said Coni McMaster, city clerk and treasurer.
Smee said the fees would discourage development within the city.
Without a dedicated revenue source for the TBD, funding for street repairs would come from the general fund and compete against police, library, some administration and parks for money, Smee said.
The city could also defer maintenance, which would cost more in the long run, he said.