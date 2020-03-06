Kalama City Council moves forward with camping ban

KALAMA — The city will attempt to ban camping on public property after the City Council Thursday directed staff to draft a no-camping ordinance.

Councilman Steve Kallio said he raised the topic so the city can head off struggles like other cities have had with homeless people camping on public property. Longview struggled with homeless campers at City Hall and Lake Sacajawea Park before establishing a site on city property off Oregon Way.

“I fear if we wait and if it became an issue here and we tried to do it after the fact, it would become a more intense process,” he said.

The city has a law banning people from being in parks after dark but it doesn’t address other public property.

Adam Smee, city administrator, said the ordinance will have to be reviewed with the city attorney to make sure it complies with a federal court ruling that it is not a crime to sleep outside. He said it’s important for the city to have a code that is “clear and defensible.”

City staff also will review the Kalama’s current law regarding sleeping in parks because it may not be valid under the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, Smee said.