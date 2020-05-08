Kalama City Council has heated discussion on reopening the city

The City of Kalama is in a good financial position ahead of an anticipated sales tax revenue shortfall, staff said during Thursday's council meeting, which included a heated debate about easing social distancing restrictions.
At one point, Councilman Matthew Merz accused the mayor of violating citizens' constitutional rights, drawing a sharp rebuke from Councilwoman Wendy Conradi, who cautioned against "making a healthcare issue political, which is a total disgrace.”
City Administrator Adam Smee said the general fund sales tax revenue for the first third of the year is ahead of budget, likely because of construction on the new elementary school and other large projects. The city’s property tax collections are also on track as usual, with about 90% received so far, Smee said.
Coni McMaster, clerk and treasurer, said in the past two years the city has averaged about $50,000 in sales tax revenue each month. The biggest revenue generator outside of construction is restaurants. Most have stayed partially open for business, but how much revenue decline they will report is still uncertain, she said.
And city's largest eatery, McMenamins Harbor Lodge, only recently reopened for takeout after staying closed a month or more.
Smee projected that the city will have a 4.3% to 5.9% shortfall revenue shortfall this year, or about $119,000 of the $2.7 million general fund expense budget.
“I think at this point we’re doing pretty well,” he said. “It’s not unreasonable" to wait to make budget adjustments until early July, the customary time for that.
Smee said the city should receive about $87,000 in federal funds from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Staff is working to find out how the money can be allocated, but it’s possible some could be distributed to affected businesses or individuals, he said.
Mayor Mike Reuter said it’s difficult to alter the budget until the sales tax receipts from March come in later this month.
Merz said some citizens can’t wait until next month and this is something the council should have been talking about weekly. He said the food service businesses he’s talked to have seen revenues gone down and many people are out of work.
Reuter said he’s talked to some businesses as well, and a few have said they’re bringing in normal or better revenues. He said he is not going to reopen the city and go against the governor’s order, adding that he's not willing to open the city to litigation.
Merz said by not reopening, the mayor is going “against the constitutional rights of your neighbors and your nation.”
Conradi said although she doesn’t agree with everything in the governor’s plan, the council should work to make improvements rather than disregard the recommendations. She said the council should follow the city attorney’s recommendations.
After scolding Merz for politicizing the issue, Conradi said, “We should be coming together as a unit, and trying to find solutions to the problems, not imploding on each other with differences of opinion.”
Conradi, a nurse at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, said it wouldn’t take a large breakout to overwhelm the local healthcare system.
“I’m not willing to put livelihood over someone’s life,” she said.
The state and federal money Kalama receives should go to help businesses and the community, Conradi said.
Reuter said the council could consider writing a letter similar to the one sent to the county by Woodland Mayor Will Finn asking to petition to the governor to open the county sooner. The council could also send a letter to the governor, he said.
Reuter and Councilman Jon Stanfill said they are working with the Kalama Chamber of Commerce to send a survey to businesses to see how they are doing and what help they may need.
“I know every week is very hard for our citizens and businesses, but we can’t make a mistake,” Reuter said. “There's no reason to rush into something that could be so devastating without having the right information.”
