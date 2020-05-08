Kalama City Council has heated discussion on reopening the city

“I think at this point we’re doing pretty well,” he said. “It’s not unreasonable" to wait to make budget adjustments until early July, the customary time for that.

Smee said the city should receive about $87,000 in federal funds from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Staff is working to find out how the money can be allocated, but it’s possible some could be distributed to affected businesses or individuals, he said.

Mayor Mike Reuter said it’s difficult to alter the budget until the sales tax receipts from March come in later this month.

Merz said some citizens can’t wait until next month and this is something the council should have been talking about weekly. He said the food service businesses he’s talked to have seen revenues gone down and many people are out of work.

Reuter said he’s talked to some businesses as well, and a few have said they’re bringing in normal or better revenues. He said he is not going to reopen the city and go against the governor’s order, adding that he's not willing to open the city to litigation.

Merz said by not reopening, the mayor is going “against the constitutional rights of your neighbors and your nation.”