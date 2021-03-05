Kalama City Council considering amendment to port development agreement

The Kalama City Council is considering an amendment adding a 5-acre parcel to an agreement with the Port of Kalama that would allow new commercial development to follow older building codes.

The development agreement, first approved in 2014, covers the East Port area, including the 70-acre Spencer Creek Business Park, east of the Kalama River Road exit off Interstate 5. It allows existing projects to build out or expand while preserving consistency in design and standards, and not have to redesign projects as laws or rules change.

Staff presented the amendment to the council Thursday to give council members time to review the agreement before making a decision, City Administrator Adam Smee said.

The agreement is a negotiated contract over 40 years that provides some surety for the city and port, Smee said. Development agreements are typically for a project that's going to take a long time to complete or cover a significant area, and they ensure a certain level of performance from the developer and guarantee treatment from the municipality, he said.

Smee said as the city changes its code over the years, the agreement allows the developer to maintain continuity because they are vested to the code at the time agreement was adopted.

