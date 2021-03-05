Kalama City Council considering amendment to port development agreement

The Kalama City Council is considering an amendment adding a 5-acre parcel to an agreement with the Port of Kalama that would allow new commercial development to follow older building codes.
The development agreement, first approved in 2014, covers the East Port area, including the 70-acre Spencer Creek Business Park, east of the Kalama River Road exit off Interstate 5. It allows existing projects to build out or expand while preserving consistency in design and standards, and not have to redesign projects as laws or rules change.
Staff presented the amendment to the council Thursday to give council members time to review the agreement before making a decision, City Administrator Adam Smee said.
The agreement is a negotiated contract over 40 years that provides some surety for the city and port, Smee said. Development agreements are typically for a project that's going to take a long time to complete or cover a significant area, and they ensure a certain level of performance from the developer and guarantee treatment from the municipality, he said.
Smee said as the city changes its code over the years, the agreement allows the developer to maintain continuity because they are vested to the code at the time agreement was adopted.
For example, if the city's street standards change, without the agreement the developer would have to start adhering to the new rules even if roads were partially built, Smee said.
Since adopting the agreement in 2014, the port has requested two previous amendments to add properties, Smee said. The new properties added in amendments vest to the code in 2014 unless the code has been changed in time that's passed, and if so, they vest to the code at the time of the amendment.
Smee said the city has updated its critical areas ordinance and made other minor changes since the agreement was adopted.
It's important for the port to have consistency in properties when planning, said Eric Yakovich, port economic development manager. If the port had to adhere to a whole different set of standards for one parcel, it would be "problematic," he said.
The document outlines thresholds for the port to meet to get another 10-year extension of the agreement, Smee said. Within the first seven years, the port has already substantially completed the first conditions, which included building Haydu Park and installing infrastructure for Spencer Creek Business Park, he said.
For the second 10-year extension in 2034, the port needs to develop 20% of Spencer Creek, and develop 50% for the third extension 10 years after that, Smee said.
The council will likely vote on the amendment April 1.