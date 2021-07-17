Kalama City Council approves shoreline permit for port's new cruise dock

The Kalama City Council Thursday approved a shoreline permit for the Port of Kalama's new small cruise ship dock, moving the project one step closer to construction this fall.
Todd Johnson, consulting city planner, presented the staff report recommending council approve the shoreline substantial development permit with conditions.
The Port of Kalama plans to build a $3.5 million cruise ship dock as part of an agreement with American Cruise Lines. It will be constructed on the riverfront near Marine Park, with work set to start in September and continue through spring 2022.
American Cruise Lines, which operates river cruises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, is the only river cruise that now docks in Kalama. Ships park at the beach at Ahles Point, about half a mile from Marine Park. The port has been working with American Cruise Lines since 2019 to develop a dock as an alternative to beach access.
Port Commissioner Troy Stariha said at the meeting Thursday the cruise ships will bring in people who want to spend "outside dollars" in Kalama without exacerbating the city's limited parking problem. The project is in line with the port's other work, including expanding the beach, he said.
"It's just another way we try to grab onto every opportunity to give people the chance to succeed," Stariha said.
Jared Cox, owner of Willie Dick's First Street Tap House in Kalama, said after watching the town change in the last few years, he believes the cruise dock project will help the town grow "better not just bigger."
"I think this is a great thing for what we want to have this town grow into," he said.
A handful of people opposed the new dock because of its location and effects on recreation.
Port Project Manager Darin Sampson said the port did its "due diligence" in selecting a location, which is in part dictated by federal guidelines. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requires the dock to be 150 feet from pile dikes, he said.
Much of the beach will be available for recreation, and the dock will be open to the public when the cruise vessels aren't parked there, Sampson said.
Tabitha Reeder, port environmental manager, said parking the cruise ships at the dock will be better for fish habitats than parking in shallower water.
Council members all spoke in favor of the project and unanimously approved the permit.
In other business, the council scheduled a workshop to discuss allowing wheeled all-terrain vehicles (WATVs) in city limits. The workshop is set for 6 p.m., Aug. 19, before the regular meeting.
Councilmember Wendy Conradi proposed the discussion after hearing support from residents over the last couple years, she said. The former council considered a similar proposal from a citizen in July 2019.