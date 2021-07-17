Kalama City Council approves shoreline permit for port's new cruise dock

Jared Cox, owner of Willie Dick's First Street Tap House in Kalama, said after watching the town change in the last few years, he believes the cruise dock project will help the town grow "better not just bigger."

"I think this is a great thing for what we want to have this town grow into," he said.

A handful of people opposed the new dock because of its location and effects on recreation.

Port Project Manager Darin Sampson said the port did its "due diligence" in selecting a location, which is in part dictated by federal guidelines. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requires the dock to be 150 feet from pile dikes, he said.

Much of the beach will be available for recreation, and the dock will be open to the public when the cruise vessels aren't parked there, Sampson said.

Tabitha Reeder, port environmental manager, said parking the cruise ships at the dock will be better for fish habitats than parking in shallower water.

Council members all spoke in favor of the project and unanimously approved the permit.