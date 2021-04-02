Kalama City Council approves preliminary plat for China Garden Road subdivision

The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved a preliminary plat application for a 45-lot subdivision on China Garden Road.

China Garden View Estates will be on about 120 acres off China Garden Road north of the intersection with Gore Road. The lots would range from about a half an acre to more than 4 acres, with a 1.5-acre average, according to planning documents.

The development also would include a reservoir to serve the homes and a public road system off China Garden Road.

The lots are larger than average in part because the area is hilly and challenging to develop and because the homes will be on septic systems, which need more space, said city planner John Floyd.

The area includes an unnamed stream along the eastern border and tributaries of Spencer Creek on the northern edge, but the development largely avoids the water, he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The applicant, Chilton Development Services, requested several variances to street standards, including waiving streetlights except at the intersections, reducing the street width from 32 to 28 feet and eliminating on-street parking. Floyd said the changes were requested because of the large-lot style of the development and the site's topography, which includes steep slopes.