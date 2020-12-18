Kalama City Council approves $11.69 million 2021 budget

The Kalama City Council Thursday approved a $11.69 million 2021 budget, a $380,000 increase over previous estimates, to include final expenses for the Meeker Drive lift station project.

The project was scheduled to be completed in December but the city paused construction earlier this month to wait for necessary parts to arrive. Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen said earlier this month the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed manufacturing of the pumps for the project.

As part of the budget, the council approved the 2021-2026 capital facilities plan. Projects set for next year include repaving the City Hall parking lot and upgrading ADA access, upgrading sidewalks, water and sewer line replacements and replacing the Lower Green Mountain reservoir.

In the annual budget message, City Administrator Adam Smee wrote despite the pandemic, the city contained expenses and remained within its revenues through the first 11 months of the year.

The council reduced several fees and taxes, which "seems to be the sentiment of the voters, so I applaud you for that," Smee told the council Thursday.