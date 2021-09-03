Kalama City Council approve UTVs in city limits, set priorities for federal COVID money

Although the federal program allows premium pay, City Administrator Adam Smee said Washington has more limits on retroactive compensation.

Smee said a public works employee suggested allowing employees to bank an additional 40 hours of compensatory time to help offset COVID-related leave. City workers can choose to get paid for overtime or to bank up to 40 hours to be used later, he said. The council supported moving forward with expanding comp time during the pandemic.

Council members agreed to use at least $50,000 to set up a COVID-19 relief program for residents and businesses to apply for grants.

Last year, the council set up a COVID-19 relief program and distributed $62,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to local businesses and residents affected by the pandemic.

The council gave staff the OK to use some of the federal money on two public works projects, pedestrian safety improvements on Elm Street and sewer system repairs.

Installing solar-powered flashing beacons at crosswalks at the four-way intersection of Elm Street and First Street, at East Frontage and Elm, and West Frontage and Elm as well as adding lighting under the Interstate 5 underpass on Elm would cost roughly $75,000.