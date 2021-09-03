Kalama City Council approve UTVs in city limits, set priorities for federal COVID money

KALAMA — Certain wheeled all-terrain vehicles will be allowed in Kalama city limits starting next week after the City Council approved the measure Thursday.
Citing safety concerns and public comment, the council approved a version of the ordinance allowing utility-type vehicles (UTVs), or side-by-sides, but not all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), also known as four-wheelers.
During the council's Aug. 20 meeting, police Chief Ralph Herrera said the data shows the vehicles shouldn't be allowed on the roadway.
In other business, the council discussed several options and set priorities for spending American Rescue Plan Act money.
Kalama will get about $781,000 of the federal COVID relief money. The city received the first allocation of $390,530 in June and the second half will come in June 2022. The library will get a separate $6,725.
Cities can use the money to support public health expenditures, address negative economic affects from the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential worker and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to the Association of Washington Cities. Municipalities have until Dec. 31, 2024 to obligate money and until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend it.
During a council workshop July 20, the council and staff discussed what the money could be used for and some options. Staff Thursday brought back more information on the options, including essential worker premium pay, business support, pedestrian safety improvements, Six River Trail system, free Wi-Fi downtown and sewer and water infrastructure projects.
Although the federal program allows premium pay, City Administrator Adam Smee said Washington has more limits on retroactive compensation.
Smee said a public works employee suggested allowing employees to bank an additional 40 hours of compensatory time to help offset COVID-related leave. City workers can choose to get paid for overtime or to bank up to 40 hours to be used later, he said. The council supported moving forward with expanding comp time during the pandemic.
Council members agreed to use at least $50,000 to set up a COVID-19 relief program for residents and businesses to apply for grants.
Last year, the council set up a COVID-19 relief program and distributed $62,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to local businesses and residents affected by the pandemic.
The council gave staff the OK to use some of the federal money on two public works projects, pedestrian safety improvements on Elm Street and sewer system repairs.
Installing solar-powered flashing beacons at crosswalks at the four-way intersection of Elm Street and First Street, at East Frontage and Elm, and West Frontage and Elm as well as adding lighting under the Interstate 5 underpass on Elm would cost roughly $75,000.
The city could use $19,000 of federal money for reimbursement of lost government revenue and street reserve funding to complete the project during summer 2022, according to the staff report.
Council members also supported improvements to the sewer system to help lessen the required future sewer rate increases.
The staff proposed rehabilitating the sewer collection system north of Elm Street to Juniper Street and Second Street east to Fifth Street by bursting the pipes and replacing them. Pipe bursting allows crews to replace pipes without digging up the entire line and is the most cost effective way to extend the life of the sewer, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.
The project's preliminary estimate is $3 million and the city would seek a grant from Department of Ecology and use some of the federal money as matching funds, Smee said.
The council discussed but decided not to move forward with using the federal money for the Six Rivers Trail, Wi-Fi downtown, water infrastructure, and acquiring unoccupied homes on North Second Street next to the Community Building to help improve parking.