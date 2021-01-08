Kalama City Council again rejects ordinance to "reopen" the city

At the start of the meeting, two men showed up and Merz let them in, Reuter said. After Reuter told them to leave because of the governor’s order and Merz told them to stay, the men sat in the chamber for the beginning of the meeting, Reuter said.

Reuter said he told the men they couldn’t comment during the meeting. He recessed the meeting at 7:45 p.m. to tell them to leave and they did, Reuter said.

Merz went outside to talk to them and Reuter said he could hear “commotion” outside and was concerned things could “get out of hand.” Reuter said he texted the police chief and asked him to send an officer to make sure everything was okay. The officer told Reuter the men needed information and he gave them information and they left with no problems.

Reuter said he didn’t tell the men that it was trespassing or illegal for them to be there but that in-person meetings were not allowed under the governor’s order. He didn’t want the city to be fined, Reuter said.

Reuter said didn’t know how many people would show up at the council chambers and was worried about having a crowd of people coming into the building, so he was “proactive instead of reactive.”

