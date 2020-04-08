Kalama church, Easter bunny to hand out eggs, holiday activites to-go

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Kalama church has recruited the Easter bunny to ensure the novel coronavirus doesn’t spoil any holiday fun for kids.

Riverview Church made 250 “to-go” Easter kits with pre-filled eggs for an at-home hunt. The kits also include a holiday craft and instructions for a family door/window decorating competition for a free pizza dinner.

The Easter bunny will hand out the kits to families in a drive-through style pick-up system from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the church located at 6325 South Old Pacific Highway.

“The Easter bunny is here. And while he wants you to stay safe, he misses you, too, and wants you to have a fantastic Easter,” Pastor Karissa Neal said in a Facebook video. “So come by the church this Saturday and pick up a goodie bag from him. We ask you to please stay in the car. He will run out to you.”

Kits are available for “all that would like to come,” Neal said.

“If, on the off chance, we run out of kits before noon, our Easter bunny will still be outside waving and greeting families from their cars, so kids can still ... see the bunny this year,” Neal said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.