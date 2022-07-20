 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalama Chamber expands Thursday farmers market to monthly evening event

Kalama Farmers and Artisans Market

Shoppers peruse stalls at the Kalama Farmers and Artisans Market on July 7, the first day of the market in 2022. The Kalama Chamber of Commerce is holding the markets outside the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. 

 Rosemary Siipola, Contributed

KALAMA — For a second year, Kalama residents can shop for fresh produce and handmade crafts without leaving town.

The Kalama Chamber of Commerce is holding a farmers and artisans market every Thursday through Sept. 8. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located in the parking lot next to the Kalama Public Library. 

This year, organizers added an evening market from 4 to 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month.  

"We had a lot of requests and interest in the market from folks who work during the day," said Rosemary Siipola, chamber president. "We're trying it out to see if we can serve our residents better." 

The weekly market started on July 7 and the first evening market was held July 14. The chamber of commerce started the market last year, and it ran from mid-July through September. 

Each week the market will feature 10 to 12 vendors, including those selling produce, local meat and eggs, jewelry, apparel, woodwork, art, hummus, fresh flowers and Hawaiian sauces, Siipola said. 

Shoppers can pick up a meal at Double J's food truck, joined by Willie Dick's First Street Tap House during the evening markets. More information about market vendors is available at the Kalama Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

While the weather has been nice so far, if temperatures reach 100 degrees, the chamber will cancel the market for that day, Siipola said. The markets this month have drawn "a nice little crowd," she said. 

"We're having a good time," she said. "There's a lot of interest." 

If you go

What: Kalama Farmers and Artisans Market

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and from 4 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, through Sept. 8 

Where: Parking lot outside Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St., Kalama

Cost: Free

Info: Kalama Chamber of Commerce on Facebook

