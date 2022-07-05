Kalama, Castle Rock, Cowlitz County fairs return this summer with music, exhibits, games

Fair season is approaching and two local events are returning to normal durations for the first time in three years after large gatherings were canceled or restricted during the pandemic.

Kalama

Thursday through Saturday

$3 for adults; $2 for ages 7 through 12; and free for ages 6 and under.

The Kalama fair returns later this week at Haydu Park off Kalama River Road for its traditional three days.

The 2020 fair was canceled because of the pandemic and last year’s event was held for one day only because planners said they had limited time to organize amid evolving COVID-19 restrictions.

Kalama Fair Board Vice President Ashley Williams said the board is excited to return to the fair’s normal time span in 2022.

“I think people will just be glad we’re back,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for people to get out and see people they haven’t seen in awhile.”

The fair began in 1965 and has been held at the Port of Kalama’s Haydu Park since 2017.

The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with the opening flag ceremony by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter. At noon, children can grab free cotton candy and enjoy games, a balloon artist and a watermelon-eating contest. The Kalama Fair Queen is set to be crowned at 7 p.m. on the mainstage.

Live entertainment and a beer garden are scheduled all three days.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, followed by a cheer camp performance, dance performance and fruit-pie tasting contest. The fair court raffle prize is set for 7 p.m. on the main stage. Previous prizes have included big screen televisions, gaming systems, travel packages and gift cards, according to the fair’s website.

Williams said the driver of the event is supplying fun for kids.

“And of course the kids will love all the activities we offer for them and they are what we, as a board, look forward to most,” she said.

Castle Rock

July 14-16

$2-3 for ages 6 to 14; $3-$4 for adults; and $2 for senior citizens Thursday, free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and $4 the rest of the day Friday and Saturday.

The Castle Rock Fair returns July 14 through July 16 at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds after two years of cancelations during the pandemic.

Castle Rock Fair President Gary Boshart said youth are ready for the event.

“Our volunteers put on a fair for the kids,” he said. “4-H and FFA kids are excited to show their animals, photos, woodworking, metal work, flowers, and more.”

The gates open at 6 p.m. July 14 followed by a parade through downtown Castle Rock a half hour later. The fair exhibitions, a quarter arcade and archery and live entertainment are available through July 16 and Boshart said there will be a balloon artist on July 15 and 16.

Cowlitz County Fair

July 27-30

Free admission; $5 per day to park across the street or $15 for a four-day pass.

The Cowlitz County Fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned in 2021. This year, the four-day event is back from noon to 11 p.m. July 27 through July 30 at the Cowlitz County Event Center fairgrounds on Seventh Avenue in Longview.

The Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 28 through July 30. Rodeo tickets are $11 for general admission and $15 for reserved seats July 28; $13 for general admission and $17 for reserved seating July 29; and $15 for general admission and $19 for reserved seating July 30.

Local radio station Cookin’ Country is hosting 1990s country singer Mark Chesnutt, who is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. July 27. People can buy the $25 tickets at www.kukn.com/tickets and Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview or $30 tickets at the gate.

Commercial vendor applications are open at www.cowlitzcountyfair.com/fair-information, while food vendors are full.

Starting Wednesday, people can reserve a spot to camp by visiting the fair office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. People are advised to use gate six on Washington Street.

