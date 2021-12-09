Kalama boil water notice lifted Wednesday

KALAMA — The city lifted its boil water notice for about 30 businesses and 170 residents Wednesday morning.
The advisory was issued Monday morning after a main water pipe in the northern part of the Port of Kalama broke and water pressure was lost in the western portion of Kalama River Road, Meeker Drive north of Nectarine Street and the Port of Kalama's North Port Industrial Area.
Kalama Administrator Adam Smee said the state required water to be tested before it was safe to drink in those areas.
All city residents also are no longer asked to conserve water, as the city's water supply is back to normal levels.
The pipe was repaired Monday evening and there was “no obvious cause for failure," Smee said.