Kalama Black Lives Matter protest planned for Saturday

Kalama residents are planning a Black Lives Matter protest downtown at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The demonstration will begin near the Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park and move up and down First Street, sticking to the sidewalks, said a Kalama High School student organizing the event. The group will meet back at the park and finish off the demonstration by about 7 p.m., she said.
Police Chief Ralph Herrera said Thursday he will be there to "stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity" with protesters to denounce racial injustice and inequality.
He said officers will also be on the lookout for those looking to create problems but he doesn't anticipate trouble.
The Kalama Police Department Facebook post said a similar event was held this week in Ridgefiled with more than 300 participants and was attended by the local police department with no reported problems. Police are confident this can be achieved in Kalama as well, the post said.
Officers and organizers will be stressing the need for social distancing and the use of masks on Saturday, according to the post.
"While the department appreciates residents who might feel the need to attend to aid in 'keeping our community safe,' that assistance is neither requested nor necessary," the post said. "We would respectfully ask that our young people be afforded the space, dignity, and respect to express their First Amendment rights free of any intimidation or antagonism, whether real or perceived."
"Stop for a moment to consider the heads and hearts of our kids," the post added. "We look forward to seeing the very best of Kalama and understand that for many of our kids (and residents), a part of processing and healing after witnessing the murder of George Floyd is to lend their voices, hands, and feet to the cause of demanding justice, equality, and accountability."
