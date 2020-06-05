Kalama Black Lives Matter protest planned for Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kalama residents are planning a Black Lives Matter protest downtown at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The demonstration will begin near the Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park and move up and down First Street, sticking to the sidewalks, said a Kalama High School student organizing the event. The group will meet back at the park and finish off the demonstration by about 7 p.m., she said.

Police Chief Ralph Herrera said Thursday he will be there to "stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity" with protesters to denounce racial injustice and inequality.

He said officers will also be on the lookout for those looking to create problems but he doesn't anticipate trouble.

The Kalama Police Department Facebook post said a similar event was held this week in Ridgefiled with more than 300 participants and was attended by the local police department with no reported problems. Police are confident this can be achieved in Kalama as well, the post said.

Officers and organizers will be stressing the need for social distancing and the use of masks on Saturday, according to the post.