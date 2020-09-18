Kalama asks some residents to continue conserving water until repair

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Kalama is asking residents of about 150 homes to continue to conserve water after a mechanical failure earlier this month disrupted the Taylor Road Reservoir Pump Station.

City crews expect to get replacement parts Tuesday, and repairs should be completed Wednesday, according to the city.

A temporary bypass was installed Thursday evening to provide water to the reservoir. The temporary bypass can handle 70 gallons per minute, compared to the pump station's normal maximum capacity of 200 gallons per minute.

The pumps serve roughly 150 homes in the area of Horizon Drive, Council Crest, Taylor Road, Fifth Street, Gwynne Road and the lower China Garden area.

While Kalama works to fix the pump station, residents served by the reservoir are asked to reduce water usage by:

• Refraining from using sprinklers or filling pools or other outdoor water features

• Taking shorter or more efficient showers

• Only running fully-loaded dishwashers and washing machines

If homes in the area don’t conserve water the reservoir will run dry and residents will be in a water emergency, according to the city.

Kalama will notify residents when full pump capacity has been restored.

