Kalama asks some residents to conserve water after pump failure

The City of Kalama is asking residents of about 150 homes to conserve water after a mechanical failure last week disrupted the Taylor Road Reservoir Pump Station.

The City installed a temporary bypass Friday that can handle 70 gallons per minute, according to a Friday morning city press release. The pump station ordinarily has a maximum capacity of 200 gallons per minute.

The pumps serve roughly 150 homes in the area of Horizon Drive, Council Crest, Taylor Road, Fifth Street, Gwynne Road and the lower China Garden area.

Replacement parts for the pumps are on order but must be manufactured first by a German company, the City said. The City estimates it will receive them around Sept. 18 and have full capacity restored two days later.

"If these homes don’t conserve water for the next two weeks the reservoir will run dry and residents will be in a water emergency," the City said Friday.

So far, residents are conserving water well and the reservoir isn't running out, Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen said Tuesday.

"With everybody doing their part, conserving water as best they can, we should be in good shape," he said.