Kalama Artists and Makers Association plans Mother's Day show

KALAMA — People looking for a unique, handcrafted Mother's Day gift could find one — and support a local artist — during an art show next weekend in downtown Kalama.

The Kalama Artists and Makers Association, which formed in October, is holding its first event in Toteff Park on Friday and May 7.

Terri Van Matre, association president, said she and her friend, fellow painter Marie Wise, talked about forming a group to support local artists for years but the timing wasn't right. Van Matre said she decided to move ahead after "recent events lit a fire under me."

"I don’t like having opportunities pass myself or other artists in the community up because people don't know about us or we don't know," she said. "It seems like the timing is right because things are falling into place."

Wise said the town's growth and increasing tourism opportunities make it a good time to increase visibility of local artists.

"I really think Kalama is poised to have a lot of growth over the next few years, and I'd like it to be a place where there are artists and opportunities for art," she said. "The art association is a start to creating art related activities in our community, which is ... a really important component to quality of life in any community."

The association has 20 to 25 paying members, plus more who are getting more active but have not officially joined, Van Matre said. The annual fee is $20, which goes toward start up and administration costs, like creating a website, she said.

People don't have to be professional artists to join, Van Matre said.

"I would definitely want to encourage people to join us if they're creative, whether or not they feel they have a certain level of skill," she said. "If they want to encourage themselves to do more, I'd like to encourage them to join."

The group already includes a variety of disciplines such as painting, photography and woodworking, as well as fiber, textile, collage and mandala art.

A handful of those artists will have their work on display during the association's Mother's Day Art Show, which also will include raffles, live music and food from Willie Dick's First Street Tap House.

If you go What: Kalama Artists and Makers Association Mother's Day Art Show. When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7. Where: Tofteff Park, 175 South First St., Kalama. Info: Free art show including sales, demos, raffles, live music and catering. More information at: www.facebook.com/KAMAKalamaArtistsAndMakersAssociation

The art show overlaps with a couple other annual events — Wednesday through Sunday is Amalak's flower and book sale at Haydu Park, and the community cleanup day is May 7.

"A big part of our mission statement is to be supportive of Kalama and making it a destination for art," Wise said. "We decided to do it (the art show) concurrent in hopes of being mutually beneficial and complementary."

The association plans to attend as many upcoming events as possible to spread the word, Wise said.

"We would like people to keep us in mind for artist opportunities, encourage them to look local, shop local," Van Matre said.

