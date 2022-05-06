Kalama Artists and Makers Association changes art show times because of weather

The Kalama Artists and Makers Association has rescheduled part of its Mother's Day Art Show due to rainy weather.
The show was canceled Friday and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 in Toteff Park in Kalama. The event includes art sales, demos and raffles.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today