Kalama Artists and Makers Association changes art show times because of weather

KAMA art show sign

A sign painted by Spring James Art advertises the Kalama Artists and Makers Association's upcoming Mother's Day art show. 

 Kalama Artists and Makers Association, contributed

The Kalama Artists and Makers Association has rescheduled part of its Mother's Day Art Show due to rainy weather. 

The show was canceled Friday and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 in Toteff Park in Kalama. The event includes art sales, demos and raffles. 

Kalama Artists and Makers Association plans Mother's Day show

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

