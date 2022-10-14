Kalama artist brightens library with children's section mural

KALAMA — As a children's book illustrator, it's fitting that Tessa De Voe's art will fill the wall above the children's section of the Kalama Public Library.

In September, a library mural committee chose De Voe, a Cowlitz County digital artist and illustrator, to paint the mural donated by library patrons George and Janet, who prefer not to use their last name.

The Kalama City Council formally accepted the donation of the mural in March, but the donors are paying De Voe directly, she said.

Elaine Bystrom, library director, said George donated the mural to commemorate Janet's time volunteering at the library and celebrate kids. The mural committee — made up of herself, the donors and four volunteers — wanted to hire someone local for the job, Bystrom said.

"We couldn't have made a better choice on the artist," she said.

The brightly-colored mural shows a group of kids reading around a campfire, surrounded by trees, plants and animals. The scene features Kalama landmarks like the Columbia River, a boat, a train and a totem pole. The design also pays homage to children's author and illustrator Lois Lenski, who was important to George's mother, Bystrom said.

De Voe said she wanted the painting to appeal to kids and encapsulate Kalama. So far, everyone has loved the mural, and kids have enjoyed pointing out details like animals hiding in the bushes, she said.

"The biggest comment I've gotten is that it makes the space feel more inviting, friendlier, comforting," De Voe said. "I love that I can give that to people."

Living in between Kelso and Kalama, De Voe, 21, has a Kelso address but considers Kalama her hometown.

De Voe has always been into art and wanted to be a fashion designer before she became interested in storytelling and illustration as a teenager. She illustrated "The Lost Ornament," a children's book published in 2020, and is in contract for two more books, De Voe said.

The library, where she spent a lot of time growing up, inspired her to create and develop her imagination, De Voe said. It's important to have an open and free place for the community to gather, she said.

De Voe found out about the mural opportunity from a fellow Kalama Artists and Makers Association board member, who encouraged her to apply, she said. The original proposal was similar to the finalized design, with some small changes and additions requested by the donor, De Voe said.

Painting a mural for the first time came with a learning curve and challenges of working with wall paint and on a larger scale than usual, De Voe said. But she would "absolutely" paint another mural and has enjoyed interacting with people who've stopped by to watch.

"I love the community aspect of it," De Voe said.

De Voe is on track to finish the painting by the end of the month. The library is planning an open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 to celebrate the new mural.