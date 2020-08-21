K-6 Toutle students return in-person; Kelso Virtual Academy opens to more students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Toutle Lake School District will bring K-6 students back to the classroom in September while Kelso will open its virtual academy to more local students, school officials announced this week.

Toutle Lake Superintendent Bob Garrett said just under 250 K-6 students will return to school starting Sept. 8 on a hybrid schedule, while all older students will start the year fully remote.

As the classrooms aren’t large enough to safely fit all of the students who wish to return, Garrett said the district will use a rotating schedule. Half the K-6 students will attend in-person on Monday and Thursday, and the other half will attend Tuesday and Friday, he said. The groups would alternate Wednesday lessons, and when not in the classroom they would use distance learning.

As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Toutle zip code, according to the health department.

Garrett said while most families were comfortable sending their young students back in school, there are about 65 K-6 students who will stay in 100% remote learning due to parent preference.