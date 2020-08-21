K-6 Toutle students return in-person; Kelso Virtual Academy opens to more students

Toutle Lake School District will bring K-6 students back to the classroom in September while Kelso will open its virtual academy to more local students, school officials announced this week.
Toutle Lake Superintendent Bob Garrett said just under 250 K-6 students will return to school starting Sept. 8 on a hybrid schedule, while all older students will start the year fully remote.
As the classrooms aren’t large enough to safely fit all of the students who wish to return, Garrett said the district will use a rotating schedule. Half the K-6 students will attend in-person on Monday and Thursday, and the other half will attend Tuesday and Friday, he said. The groups would alternate Wednesday lessons, and when not in the classroom they would use distance learning.
As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Toutle zip code, according to the health department.
Garrett said while most families were comfortable sending their young students back in school, there are about 65 K-6 students who will stay in 100% remote learning due to parent preference.
And in Kelso, which will start the year fully remote, the Kelso Virtual Academy will be open to students who are currently attending the district via the school choice option and to children of staff members who live outside Kelso, the district announced Thursday. The school choice option allows students who live outside Kelso to transfer into the district.
While in the past the virtual academy has been limited to Kelso residents, this year the district applied for a state waiver to loosen that requirement, district spokeswoman Michele Nerland said.
“We want to be able to continue to serve those students,” she said.
The Kelso Virtual Academy started 16 years ago just for grades eight through 12, but the district expanded it to the full K-12 range in July.
KVA uses online core subjects and elective choices that run “parallel” with the in-person curriculum and that meet state standards. Students check in with teachers at least weekly and can also opt to have in-person learning in specific subjects under normal circumstances.
The academy gives families “the flexibility they may need as they juggle work, parenting and taking an active role in their student’s education,” a district press release said.
Nerland said, as of Wednesday afternoon, over 300 students had already enrolled in KVA, and 740 students had filled out an inquiry form. KVA applications are due by Aug. 28, according to a district press release.
Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said it was an honor and privilege to expand the program to more school district families.
“Our commitment is to support our current students and staff with the best options that align with their needs during this time,” she said.
