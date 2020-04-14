Juvenle center releases most youth to shield them from COVID-19
0 comments

Juvenle center releases most youth to shield them from COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Only four youth remained incarcerated in the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center due to concerns about COVID-19, court administrators announced Monday.

Typically, the juvenile center houses 18 to 20 youth.

Starting several weeks ago, "staff and judicial officers worked quickly to make strategic reductions in the juvenile detention population to increase the overall health and safety postures for residents and others in the facility. Our goal has been to release all youth that could be safely released," Cowlitz Court Administrator Chad Connors said in the press release Monday.

More than a month ago, according to Connors, the juvenile center also adopted increase screening, social distancing, cleaning and operating measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New mental health and enriched staff programming and recreational opportunities have been added as well, he said.

"Safety and security of the residents and staff in the juvenile detention center has been, and will continue to be our number-one priority," Connors said in the press release.

Further details were not immediately released. This story will be updated later Tuesday.

  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crews battle 4 fires Sunday
Local

Crews battle 4 fires Sunday

  • Updated

Local firefighters responded to four fires Sunday, with the blazes sending columns of smoke up into a pure blue Easter sky.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News