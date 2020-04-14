Juvenile center releases most youths to shield them from COVID-19

Only four youths remained incarcerated in the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center due to concerns about COVID-19, court administrators announced Monday.
Typically, the juvenile center houses 18 to 20 youths.
Starting several weeks ago, "staff and judicial officers worked quickly to make strategic reductions in the juvenile detention population to increase the overall health and safety postures for residents and others in the facility. Our goal has been to release all youth that could be safely released," Cowlitz Court Administrator Chad Connors said in the press release Monday.
It's a move mirrored at the Cowlitz County Jail, which was down to fewer than 80 inmates as of Tuesday afternoon. It housed about 250 in mid-March. It's difficult to protect detainees and inmates in jails, prisons and detention centers from COVID-19 because they are by nature confined together inside, officials say.
When the pandemic hit, "we had to very immediately go to trying to be creative," Connors said in a recent interview.
For instance, for the juveniles still in detention, officials have switched from high-contact sports like basketball to offering individual workout stations that allow for social distancing.
More than a month ago, according to Connors, the juvenile center also adopted increase screening, social distancing, cleaning and operating measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New mental health and enriched staff programming have been added as well, Connors said.
Work crew programs, detainee visitation and in-person court appearances were cancelled early on, and critical visitors to the facility like lawyers and healthcare workers are now subject to a temperature check and screening before entry. Connors said that as many staff that can work from home are doing so.
"Safety and security of the residents and staff in the juvenile detention center has been, and will continue to be our number-one priority," Connors said.
