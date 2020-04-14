Juvenile center releases most youths to shield them from COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Only four youths remained incarcerated in the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center due to concerns about COVID-19, court administrators announced Monday.

Typically, the juvenile center houses 18 to 20 youths.

Starting several weeks ago, "staff and judicial officers worked quickly to make strategic reductions in the juvenile detention population to increase the overall health and safety postures for residents and others in the facility. Our goal has been to release all youth that could be safely released," Cowlitz Court Administrator Chad Connors said in the press release Monday.

It's a move mirrored at the Cowlitz County Jail, which was down to fewer than 80 inmates as of Tuesday afternoon. It housed about 250 in mid-March. It's difficult to protect detainees and inmates in jails, prisons and detention centers from COVID-19 because they are by nature confined together inside, officials say.

When the pandemic hit, "we had to very immediately go to trying to be creative," Connors said in a recent interview.

For instance, for the juveniles still in detention, officials have switched from high-contact sports like basketball to offering individual workout stations that allow for social distancing.