Juvenile center releases most youth to shield them from COVID-19

Only four youth remained incarcerated in the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center due to concerns about COVID-19, court administrators announced Monday.

Typically, the juvenile center houses 18 to 20 youth.

Starting several weeks ago, "staff and judicial officers worked quickly to make strategic reductions in the juvenile detention population to increase the overall health and safety postures for residents and others in the facility. Our goal has been to release all youth that could be safely released," Cowlitz Court Administrator Chad Connors said in the press release Monday.

More than a month ago, according to Connors, the juvenile center also adopted increase screening, social distancing, cleaning and operating measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New mental health and enriched staff programming and recreational opportunities have been added as well, he said.

"Safety and security of the residents and staff in the juvenile detention center has been, and will continue to be our number-one priority," Connors said in the press release.

Further details were not immediately released. This story will be updated later Tuesday.

