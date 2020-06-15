Juvenile assault suspected detained after citizen's arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A teenager suspected of assault was taken to the ground by a citizen while running from Longview Police Sunday, and held until officers could catch up and take him into custody.

The 13-year-old had gotten into a fight with his mother at their residence after another man accused the teenager of stealing from him, according to police records. The teenager allegedly assaulted his mother after she tried to stop him from leaving the home.

A citizen stopped him from running away further, Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois said, and officers arrested the teen on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

