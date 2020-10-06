'Just surviving': Local restaurants hold on for next step in reopening

In the meantime, he and his wife both have full-time jobs outside of the restaurant, so they’re able to keep the restaurant running even while it’s not turning a profit, he said.

“I’m giving people a job, is what I’m doing, between people I buy stuff from and the employees,” Julian said.

Julian hired a new chef and will soon release a new menu for the cafe. He also intends to reopen the movie theater once staff are re-trained to run that side of the business.

“I live in the land of optimism. My glass is always half full,” Julian said. “I think we will be able to get through it. But it’s no fun.”

Across the river in Longview, the owners of PNW Meatheads are eagerly awaiting the chance to expand indoor capacity and host live entertainment. The barbecue restaurant opened in July, and it’s growth has been stalled by the pandemic, said co-owner Amber Beaton.

“I would say we are probably more fortunate than some of the businesses because of the size of our facility. We are able to hold more people for dine-in. … But at the same time, we were planning on remodeling our bar, and without being able to generate that extra revenue by being able to stay open later, that’s really set us back in our plans for moving forward,” Beaton said.