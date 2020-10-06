'Just surviving': Local restaurants hold on for next step in reopening

Elizabeth Amador dreams of the day when she can hold a big party to celebrate the end of the coronavirus pandemic with Fiesta Bonita’s customers.
Her restaurant and its customers have leaned on each other as she faced a temporary business closure, constantly changing state health and safety mandates, a long period of uncertainty and a lost sense of normalcy spurred by the pandemic, Amador said.
While that show of resilience deserves some recognition, she knows her plans for a large gathering are a long ways off. There’s no timeline to mark out when COVID-19 will finish doling out new challenges.
“The scary part comes now, when we don’t have a day … (the pandemic) is done,” Amador said last week.
Cowlitz County in October enters its third month paused in Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening. In interviews with TDN before Gov. Jay Inslee made some minor adjustments to some of the state’s COVID regulations for restaurants, local restaurant owners said this week they feel stuck in a sort of survival mode with no clear schedule for when rules will loosen.
“I think that is the frustration for sure ... That there is not a plan to move forward from the Governor/State,” said Bill Marcum, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce. “What can the hospitality businesses do to move forward? With winter coming, the outdoor seating will be going away for the most part, and limited seating means even more limited revenue opportunities. Every member restaurant I have spoken with is very concerned and is searching for ideas, options and a way to move forward.”
At Fiesta Bonita, Amador said she takes a day-by-day approach. She celebrates every accomplishment, including keeping all of her 23 employees on payroll or getting a month of free rent from the local owners of the Three Rivers Mall complex where she’s located.
In September, after a series of months pulling in just 30% to 50% of her usual revenue, Amador reported her first near-normal number of sales since the pandemic started, raking in about 90% of her September 2019 total.
The restaurant had to downsize its dining capacity to meet the state’s health standards. Amador said she has about 24 tables available, compared to her usual 64. She decommissioned every other table in the dining area, marking the space with a sombrero to show that it’s unavailable.
Some of the lost seats are made up for outside with two covered patio areas, once of which is new. The original outdoor seating area is reserved for guests aged 21 and older. The new patio is open to customers of all ages to expand the overall capacity, Amador said.
She said she hopes the awnings will keep the outdoor dining spots as viable options, even when the winter rains roll in.
“Sometimes I feel confident. I feel a little bit more relaxed. … But as far as a business, to be honest, we are just surviving,” Amador said.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday removed the requirement that all restaurant patrons at a table be from the same household, increased table capacity to six people for counties in Phase 2 of the reopening plan and extended the cut-off for alcohol sales from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Washington Hospitality Association, which represents more than 6,000 members of the hotel, restaurant and hospitality industries, applauded the changes. But until that point, many restaurant owners said it felt like there hadn’t been any “forward motion” on the rules.
“I don’t even see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mike Julian, owner of the Kelso Theater Pub and Backstage Cafe Italian restaurant, told TDN Monday. “It just doesn’t seem to exist.”
And the governor Tuesday did not give any direction on whether counties will be able to move forward in his reopening plan anytime soon. Cowlitz County has been paused in the second of four phases since mid-July.
Julian said the last three months have felt like a “purgatory.” Most of his Kelso restaurant’s business comes from the attached theater, which has been closed since March. (Until Tuesday, movie theaters could not open until a county entered Phase 3, although Inslee loosened the rule to allow 25% capacity for theaters in Phase 2.)
“I’m depleting my bank account significantly,” Julian said. “No doubt about it, it is taking a huge beating. You just hope eventually it ends and it comes back stronger than you were.”
In the meantime, he and his wife both have full-time jobs outside of the restaurant, so they’re able to keep the restaurant running even while it’s not turning a profit, he said.
“I’m giving people a job, is what I’m doing, between people I buy stuff from and the employees,” Julian said.
Julian hired a new chef and will soon release a new menu for the cafe. He also intends to reopen the movie theater once staff are re-trained to run that side of the business.
“I live in the land of optimism. My glass is always half full,” Julian said. “I think we will be able to get through it. But it’s no fun.”
Across the river in Longview, the owners of PNW Meatheads are eagerly awaiting the chance to expand indoor capacity and host live entertainment. The barbecue restaurant opened in July, and it’s growth has been stalled by the pandemic, said co-owner Amber Beaton.
“I would say we are probably more fortunate than some of the businesses because of the size of our facility. We are able to hold more people for dine-in. … But at the same time, we were planning on remodeling our bar, and without being able to generate that extra revenue by being able to stay open later, that’s really set us back in our plans for moving forward,” Beaton said.
Beaton and the other owners also decided to hold off on opening a salad bar because “we don’t want to put anyone in jeopardy,” and it requires extra staff to properly sanitize a buffet area.
“It’s frustrating, and everybody is just so ready to move forward. We can’t wait for this thing to be over, but no one knows when that will be,” she said.
Financially, the restaurant breaks even every month. At least 75% of the business comes from take-out orders, Beaton said.
On the whole, the owners are proud they’ve been able to get a business up and running, despite the pandemic.
“The last two months we’ve made about $250,000. That is huge for a brand new business that’s just opening up,” Beaton said. “I wish I could say there was profit that came along with that. … But I think for us being brand new, we definitely exceeded our goal of what we expected.”
Beaton added that no part of the pandemic has been easy. “Every day presents a new struggle, but we just kind of see what we can do to overcome it and forge forward.”
Amador, the owner of Fiesta Bonita, agreed that the pandemic has “for sure been very difficult to navigate.” The last seven months have tested Fiesta Bonita’s mettle, her staff’s resiliency and her own adaptability, Amador said. Like the people who eat at her restaurant, she’s spent quiet moments worried about losing her home and health, she said.
“Right now I think saying ‘profit’ is a very dirty word,” she joked.
Amador credits much of Fiesta Bonita’s survival to the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan she received and the restaurant’s loyal customers. The former helped her pay staff despite a huge dip in revenue when restaurants were takeout-only. The latter keeps her emotionally and financially afloat, she said.
“They make you feel like everything will be OK,” Amador said. “Without the customers, we wouldn’t be here. It doesn’t matter if I got a PPP loan. It doesn’t matter if we get two to three month of free rent.”
It’s not unusual for customers to order enough food to feed an army, then tell her they’ll take home the leftovers to free and eat throughout the week, Amador said. Some customers stop in to eat a meal five to six times a week, she said.
One of her regular patrols called in a “huge order, and at the very end, they said, ‘I want you to charge my card but I don’t want you to make the food.’ ”
“We have survived, thanks to the strong community we have,” Amador said.
