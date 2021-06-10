Juneteenth celebration will be held at Victoria Freeman Park

A Community of Faith Juneteenth celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Victoria Freeman Park on Ninth Avenue and Douglas Street in Longview.
The potluck-style event will feature games, music and food, New Song Worship Center Pastor Marv Kasemeier said. All are welcome.
"Bring something to share and a chair," a flyer for the event said.
Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas.
Marissa Heffernan
Reporter
