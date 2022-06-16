Juneteenth celebration planned for Saturday at Victoria Freeman Park

Longview civil rights pioneer Victoria Freeman will be honored during a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at the park named after her.

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at Victoria Freeman Park and will include games, singing and a community potluck. Participants are asked to bring "a chair and something to share." Everyone is welcome to the event, which will be held rain or shine, according to a press release. Canopies will be set up in case of rain.

Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis will present a plaque honoring Freeman to her family members Saturday. Cynthia Washington, Freeman's granddaughter, will be unable to attend the event but has helped plan the gathering over the last several months, according to the press release.

"My heart is full to see this moment in history in our town. To dedicate this plaque to my grandmother, Victoria Freeman, her legacy will live on,” Washington told a planning committee member this week, according to the press release.

Victoria Freeman forced Longview schools to integrate in 1924 when she enrolled her sons at Kessler Elementary School. In 1957, she headed a committee that led to the establishment of Clearview Park in her neighborhood. In 1994, the city of Longview renamed it Victoria Freeman Park, and last year’s Juneteenth celebration was held in the park.

Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 when Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news the Civil War and slavery had ended. Last year, Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, became a federal holiday.

Longview has had Juneteenth events on and off for decades, according to previous TDN stories. Community members and local pastors helped organize the event for the last two years.

"KLMA (Kelso Longview Ministerial Association) is grateful to sponsor the second annual community celebration of Juneteenth in partnership with other community entities," said Pastor Allison Mattocks. "This day recognizes that until all of us are free, none of us truly are. Every voice is needed to make a whole community!"

