WordFest, a literary event, will take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., in Longview from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13. The event will feature three women writers with unique stories to share.

Tiffany Dickinson, author of the middle-grade novel "A Mink's Tale," will read from the new book, published in February. The story follows Malinka, a mink living on a fur farm who realizes that her home is not as safe as she thought. She faces the choice of staying in her comfortable but risky world or running for freedom with her young kits. The book is an adventure filled with courage and loyalty, appealing to readers aged 9-12 and animal lovers, according to a press release from the organizers.

Jan Bono will discuss her foray into writing television movie scripts. She shares her journey from being clueless to completing two TV movie scripts in 11 months. Bono has an extensive background in teaching and writing humorous newspaper columns, with numerous awards to her name. She has published 17 books, including a cozy mystery series and contributions to Chicken Soup for the Soul books. She’ll be teaching a workshop on writing for Chicken Soup at this year’s Southwest Washington Writers’ Conference at Centralia College on Sept. 9.

Sally Jones, a former 911 communications worker and domestic violence shelter volunteer, will read selections from her manuscript based on her experiences. Her book delves into the urgent and intimate moments of 911 calls and the personal lives of the call takers. It explores the chaos of their work and the addictiveness of their calm response. Jones has a lifelong passion for writing, including poetry and stories, and has previously been published in literary publications.

The event will also include an open mic session for attendees to share their work.

WordFest takes place on the second Tuesday of every month and is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Alan Rose at www.alan-rose.com.