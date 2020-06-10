June rent mostly paid on time, but the rate of late payments still up

Data for previous months showed only seven people still owed the full amount of rent for May, and 11 tenants made partial payments last month. Only one tenant was backlogged for every month of the pandemic so far, according to Catlin's data.

“I just have high praise for all of the people who have paid their rent. Many people used their stimulus checks to pay their rent, or their extra $600 in unemployment benefits. … The vast majority of people — we are talking 98% — did pay their rent,” Pyle said.

In a survey of 11.5 million professionally managed apartment units across the U.S., the National Multifamily Housing Council found that 80.8% of tenants had paid their June bill by the sixth of the month. That’s up six-tenths of a percentage point compared to the same time frame in the May payment cycle and up almost three points compared to the April cycle.

Still, it’s about one percentage point lower than the rate in June 2019, when 81.6% of renters paid by May 6.

“Each week we see new evidence that Americans are prioritizing rent and that the work apartment firms did to create flexible payment plans is paying dividends,” NMHC President Doug Bibby said in a prepared statement last month. “However, the hardships caused by the outbreak are not ending anytime soon.”