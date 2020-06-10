June rent mostly paid on time, but the rate of late payments still up

Local property managers say most of their tenants have continued to pay their bill — many on time — even as the COVID-19 pandemic dragged past the third rent due date last week.
However, the rate of rent delinquency remains slightly above the usual levels locally and nationally. And landlords still chafe at the statewide eviction moratorium that limits their legal options for dealing with late and non-payers.
“It is not affecting us as severely as I had feared when this all first started,” said Steve Sharp of Sharp Property Management. But the number of late payments, though numerically small, is still well over pre-COVID days, he said.
As of Tuesday, Sharp was missing about 45 rent payments of the 1,100 due for the month of June. He estimated that about 30 of those tenants will pay before the next rent cycle.
Another dozen or so tenants are “severely delinquent,” meaning they’ve missed multiple months of payments.
“There are chronic late payers. There always have been and there always will be, but it’s double of the norm,” Sharp said.
Catlin Properties Inc. was waiting on Monday on about 70 of nearly 1,000 rent payments due this month. However, some renters negotiated “amended” due dates, so the number of late payments may actually be lower than it looks, said Ray Pyle.
Data for previous months showed only seven people still owed the full amount of rent for May, and 11 tenants made partial payments last month. Only one tenant was backlogged for every month of the pandemic so far, according to Catlin's data.
“I just have high praise for all of the people who have paid their rent. Many people used their stimulus checks to pay their rent, or their extra $600 in unemployment benefits. … The vast majority of people — we are talking 98% — did pay their rent,” Pyle said.
In a survey of 11.5 million professionally managed apartment units across the U.S., the National Multifamily Housing Council found that 80.8% of tenants had paid their June bill by the sixth of the month. That’s up six-tenths of a percentage point compared to the same time frame in the May payment cycle and up almost three points compared to the April cycle.
Still, it’s about one percentage point lower than the rate in June 2019, when 81.6% of renters paid by May 6.
“Each week we see new evidence that Americans are prioritizing rent and that the work apartment firms did to create flexible payment plans is paying dividends,” NMHC President Doug Bibby said in a prepared statement last month. “However, the hardships caused by the outbreak are not ending anytime soon.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee recently extended a statewide eviction moratorium, which first took effect in mid-March to “reduce economic hardship” for people who lost their job due to the pandemic.
Local property managers originally worried renters might choose not to pay their bills under the order. Although those concerns have not been borne out, landlords still are frustrated that Inslee extended the moratorium through Aug. 1.
A very small number of tenants have used the moratorium as an excuse to voluntarily skip out on rent, even though they can pay, Sharp said.
Pyle added that under the no-eviction order, landlords "have no ability to get those people’s attention and get their money. … We are hamstrung. We can’t take anything before a judge. The sheriff isn’t serving (eviction) orders."
That's problematic for landlords, who rely on rent payments for not only income but also mortgage and repair payments.
"One of the things that has come into our view as landlords in all of this is that some people — and unfortunately some people on the governor’s team — don't fully understand the concept of investment property," Pyle said. "When you pay your rent, the landlord 90% of the time is not taking that money. He or she is making a payment to the bank on that property."
According to the Washington Multifamily Housing Association, about 9% of a rent payment returns directly to property owners. The rest covers the mortgage on a property, property taxes, maintenance worker payroll and necessary building repairs.
"If rent doesn’t get paid, the fragile system and all the costs connected to housing begin to break down," according to an WMFHA blog post. "Housing providers and their residents are caught in the middle: trying to make things work with short-term payment plans, borrowing from damage deposits, or, in some cases, letting rent go unpaid which ultimately adds mounting debt for the resident."
WMFHA advocates for more "direct" solutions, such as rent relief programs that "puts cash into the pockets of residents impacted by COVID-19," or more specific eviction moratorium to exclude renters who can afford their payments.
Pyle and Sharp also work with local legislators to discuss other ways to help renters financially affected by the pandemic, they said.
“The majority of the people who can’t pay have a serious financial problem. I have a big spot in my heart for those people," Sharp said. "They are stuck. They don't have an option. ... It's the very few who are saying, 'Take that, because the governor says I don't have to pay you,' " that make the eviction moratorium troubling.
