July 4 event still on, with modifications likely

Limitations on the event in order to obey city rules mean Lee Greenwood likely won’t make it to Lake Sacajawea’s “We The People” celebration this Saturday, organizer Larry Wood said Thursday, but the event is still on.
Turnout will “obviously be smaller,” given the city’s restrictions and the likelihood that the country star won’t be able to perform, Wood said.
“The city spoke loud and clear,” Wood said. “They are not allowing us to construct a structure that is permanent or that can’t be carried in, so we aren’t doing that. ... We plan on carrying our stuff in to honor the city’s rules. We’re not going to be driving on the park or anything, (but) we’re going to have the event as planned.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Greenwood’s team hadn’t yet cancelled his performance, but Wood admits he can no long meet their contract since he can’t set up the sound stage and other equipment.
“To be honest, I would be surprised if he came,” Wood said. “I guarantee you he would have came if the city would have allowed it, or not fought it. I think the City of Longview has ruined that opportunity.”
The company slated to provide portable toilets for the event has backed out due to concerns over losing their business license, Wood said, so his group won’t be able to provide restroom services. He’s optimistic that food vendors will show up to operate independently, though he can’t set up a permitted contract with them.
But “there’s absolutely nothing they can do about us gathering,” Wood said. “I think people are going to show up and we’re going to have a good time. We plan on still having the kid’s parade starting at 10 a.m. The kid’s activities are going to go off unhitched. We’re going to plan on continuing throughout the day.”
After one of his workers was warded off by city employees while trying to set up for the event Wednesday morning, Wood claimed he’d drive onto the lake himself that evening to begin setting up in defiance of the City and organized a rally at 5 p.m. for his supporters. He held the gathering but called off his plan to drive on the lake, and he encouraged those gathered to focus their energies in voting in the November election.
Wood said Thursday that he was heartened by the turnout at the impromptu rally: “I think everybody who loves America just wanted to get together.”
Wood isn’t shy about his frustrations with how officials have responded to the event. And he reiterated that he’s still willing to go to jail over the event, although he’d prefer to avoid doing so. If the city chooses to sue him or take other legal action, he’ll respond and fight that legal battle, but he said he would prefer not to take the issue to court. Wood wants to maintain a positive relationship with the city.
“My real beef is with the state, but I’m amazed at how complicit the city is in supporting the governor,” he said. “(But) I’m not so wound up that I just have to leave Longview and move to Kelso. I can still wave at these people we disagree with.”
No matter what happens, Wood says his team has already made a difference.
“I think this is going to stiffen the spine of people who have been casually watching America’s decline,” he said. “I think America is watching, and I think Longview has a great gift to give the West Coast and our state this weekend.”
