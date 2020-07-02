July 4 event still on, with modifications likely

But “there’s absolutely nothing they can do about us gathering,” Wood said. “I think people are going to show up and we’re going to have a good time. We plan on still having the kid’s parade starting at 10 a.m. The kid’s activities are going to go off unhitched. We’re going to plan on continuing throughout the day.”

After one of his workers was warded off by city employees while trying to set up for the event Wednesday morning, Wood claimed he’d drive onto the lake himself that evening to begin setting up in defiance of the City and organized a rally at 5 p.m. for his supporters. He held the gathering but called off his plan to drive on the lake, and he encouraged those gathered to focus their energies in voting in the November election.

Wood said Thursday that he was heartened by the turnout at the impromptu rally: “I think everybody who loves America just wanted to get together.”

Wood isn’t shy about his frustrations with how officials have responded to the event. And he reiterated that he’s still willing to go to jail over the event, although he’d prefer to avoid doing so. If the city chooses to sue him or take other legal action, he’ll respond and fight that legal battle, but he said he would prefer not to take the issue to court. Wood wants to maintain a positive relationship with the city.