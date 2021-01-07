Judge pushes Stuffy's hearing so restaurant can get a lawyer

Some speakers directly referenced the incident in D.C., parrotting some ideas circulated on far-right forums.

"The problem is antifa can tear up cities," said Grant, whose restaurant faces a similar court battle for operating indoor dining. "I think they busted into the (U.S.) Senate last night, and basically Trump supporters are being blamed for it." DC authorities have offered no evidence that Wednesday's mob included anything other than thousands of Trump supporters,

Fewer than a dozen attendees at Thursday's Kelso rally wore face masks. Several people in the crowd brought American flags or donned Trump 2020 campaign apparel.

"I'm pissed off. That's what brought me out here," said one Cowlitz County resident who declined to give her name. "I'm afraid for the republic for which this stands," she said as she pulled taut the American flag she was holding.

She said she's spent most of the pandemic "hunkered down in my bunker," and she keeps at least five face masks in her car, so she can wear them while out shopping for groceries. But she also believes people should be able to choose what they think is safest and best for their health.

The governor should not be allowed to determine that for people, she said.