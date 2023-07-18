YAKIMA — A federal judge denied a request Tuesday to stop new state building codes that favor heat pumps from taking effect.

A Yakima resident, natural gas utilities and various home building groups sought the preliminary injunction to halt new state building codes promoting the use of heat pumps rather than gas-powered appliances.

Chief Judge Stanley Bastian of the Eastern Washington U.S. District Court turned down the request at a Tuesday morning hearing at the William O. Douglas Federal Building in downtown Yakima.

“They should be rarely given, especially when the case involves issues of public policy,” Bastian said of his decision against an injunction. “ Washington is committed to addressing climate change and the court will stay out of its way.”

Bastian said an injunction that further delays the update of statewide building codes could have a “chilling effect” on other states and local communities attempting to pass new laws or regulations.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Building Code Council postponed the start date for its greenhouse gas-reducing rules and other new residential building codes from July 1 to Oct. 29 as it continues to examine the issue.

The plaintiffs’ arguments

Plaintiffs, including Yakima resident Jamon Rivera, filed a lawsuit earlier this year claiming the new building code has caused financial hardship and harm by restricting their ability to use natural gas for furnaces, water heaters or other appliances in new residential construction.

“This is effectively a cap on the growth of the utility business,” said Megan Berge, an attorney representing Avista, Cascade Natural Gas and Northwest Natural Gas utility companies.

Berge presented email exchanges between homebuilders and their clients showing the switch from natural gas to electric-powered appliances, solely due to anticipated changes in the Washington state building code. She said this is the only state in the country where those builders are not using natural gas.

“We are feeling the effects of the appliance restrictions now,” Berge told Bastian as she argued in favor of an injunction.

Attorney Callie Castillo made similar arguments as she represented Rivera, the Spokane Home Builders Association and several homebuilding companies.

Castillo noted that home construction requires several months of advance planning to obtain permits, order equipment and supplies and hire subcontractors, and the uncertainty of the code revisions is affecting her clients today.

“They’re having to redo projects due to the uncertainty of whether these new codes will be in effect on Oct. 29 or not,” she added.

William McGinty, an attorney representing the SBCC in the lawsuit, argued Tuesday that the code revisions are part of a regular review process which occurs every three years.

“There is no right to rely on the certainty of future government actions,” McGinty said, adding that Washington laws and state code are constantly being adjusted as new technology and other factors affect rules.

Jan Hasselman, a senior attorney with Earthjustice who was representing several other environmental groups, told Bastian that most of the harm the plaintiffs are claiming is speculative.

“Consumer preferences are changing due to the climate crisis and the health concerns of using fossil fuels,” Hasselman said. “The 2018 version of the (state building code) rules still applies today. In the future, there will be new rules but nobody knows what those rules will look like yet.”

At the end of the hour-long hearing, Bastian agreed with the defendants’ arguments against an injunction.

“The state rules in question have been suspended,” Bastian said. “At this point, any harm to the plaintiffs is purely speculation.”

Code changes pushed back

Last year, the SBCC hosted public hearings on new building codes promoting the use of heat pumps, how they can be powered, and how the rules would be enforced. One of those public hearings was Sept. 29 in Yakima.

Heat pumps use a compressor, pumps and fans to move heat inside the home when outdoor temperatures are cold, and push heat outside when temperatures are hot. They are primarily powered by electricity, while most furnace systems use natural gas.

Under the code changes, heat pumps could be powered by electricity or natural gas, but many in the housing industry believe the new rules — originally set to take effect July 1, 2023 — will lead to fewer homes being built, higher costs for potential homeowners and an overwhelmed electric power grid in Washington.

The council has 15 voting members, appointed by the governor, with six of them required to live east of the Cascades. It includes chairman Tony Doan, the city of Yakima’s supervising code inspector.

After thousands of written comments and hundreds of public hearing comments on the heat pump rules, a divided council approved the new rules by a 9-5 vote in November.

At its May 24 meeting earlier this year, the SBCC revisited the issue due to a ruling from a federal appeals court in California which overturned a city of Berkeley electrification ordinance.

The California court decision, which Bastian noted is being appealed, centers on whether or not state rules comply with federal law, including the Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

EPCA rules set national efficiency standards for many household and commercial appliances, and prohibits states from setting their own rules to avoid varied standards across different states.

However, Earthjustice spokesperson Elizabeth Manning noted in a Tuesday news release that EPCA “explicitly allows cities to electrify buildings through local building codes by setting overall efficiency standards that favor electric appliances over burning fossil fuels. States can also establish indoor air quality standards that also favor electricity over polluting methane gas.”

Stoyan Bumbalov, managing director of the SBCC, told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Tuesday that two of the council’s technical advisory groups are debating proposals to address the Berkeley court decision and other issues. The council could take action on those recommendations before Oct. 29.

“The process has already started,” Bumbalov said.