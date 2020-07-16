Judge denies Douglas' request to represent himself

Douglas and Hughes were arrested in March 2018 on allegations that Hughes had on several occasions taken a 12-year-old girl to Douglas’ home and car dealership and allowed him to engage in sexual acts with her.

The trial against Douglas has been delayed nine times due to multiple lawyer changes, COVID-19 and two failures on Douglas’ part early on in the case to appear for court hearings. (See attached breakout box.) The court has not, however, found Douglas responsible for any of the withdrawals of his previous lawyers.

The case against Hughes, meanwhile, had been similarly delayed in order to occur around the same time as Douglas’. However, it was put on hold after Hughes told her attorney that “she was unaware of any criminal charges filed against her, the nature of any charges and was extremely confused about factual events she had previously disclosed,” according to an August 2019 court motion.

The judge ordered a competency evaluation to determine if she is mentally fit to stand trial, and a review of her condition is set for the court on July 24.

Douglas is the former owner of Triangle Motors, a Washington Way used car dealership that burned down the night of May 31, 2018 while Douglas was there. He was out on bail on the child rape case at the time, but he was not charged in the incident.

