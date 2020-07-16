Judge denies Douglas' request to represent himself

A Judge Thursday denied a request by former Triangle Motors Owner Jay Douglas to fire his lawyer and represent himself in a child rape case that has now taken more than two years and three attorneys and is still awaiting trial.
Jay Douglas and co-suspect Heather Hughes were arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of child rape and human trafficking. Their cases have been mired by delays and disputes between Douglas and his attorneys. The coronavirus, which shut down most court proceedings, was responsible for the most recent delay.
His trial, delayed nine times, now is scheduled for September, with Douglas represented by Vancouver attorney Shon Bogar. But Bogar “just disappeared” soon after he was appointed in last September, Douglas told Superior Court Judge Michael Evans on Thursday.
“I’ve gotten an hour with him in the last eight months,” Douglas said. “We haven’t had any significant conversation about any of the charges, what we’re going to do, why he hasn’t done interviews or filed any motions. ... He hasn’t done any of the things he needs to do, besides drive up here, collect his money and go home.”
“I need representation, or a need a chance to represent myself, or something. I’ve been pigeonholed here for 18 months. In that 18 months, there’s been one interview, 10 questions, and one motion filed by three different attorneys, all told,” Douglas told Evans.
Bogar told Evans he disagreed with Douglas’s characterizations but didn’t want to hash the dispute out in court. The COVID-19 pandemic, Bogar said, has “radically altered” his ability to spend time in court and with clients, he said. And “while clients sometimes want lots of motions filed, that is not always in the best interest of the client long term,” Bogar said.
But if Douglas “wants to proceed pro se ... that would be his right,” Bogar said.
Evans, however, denied the request in part because Douglas said his complaints were over the time Bogar spent on his case, not their ability to work together as with his previous attorney.
“Mr. Douglas’ concern is time,” Evans said. “It sounds like they’re able to freely communicate, and that’s not an issue.”
Prosecutors have expressed frustration with the delays in Douglas’ case. In August, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Laurine told the court that Douglas must be tried before the end of 2019 and that prosecutors wouldn’t agree to a date later than that. The delays, however, have continued.
For now, Bogar remains Douglas’ attorney and the trial is still is set for Sept. 29. Douglas remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail. He has been lodged in the Cowlitz County Jail since January 2019, according to jail records.
Douglas and Hughes were arrested in March 2018 on allegations that Hughes had on several occasions taken a 12-year-old girl to Douglas’ home and car dealership and allowed him to engage in sexual acts with her.
The trial against Douglas has been delayed nine times due to multiple lawyer changes, COVID-19 and two failures on Douglas’ part early on in the case to appear for court hearings. (See attached breakout box.) The court has not, however, found Douglas responsible for any of the withdrawals of his previous lawyers.
The case against Hughes, meanwhile, had been similarly delayed in order to occur around the same time as Douglas’. However, it was put on hold after Hughes told her attorney that “she was unaware of any criminal charges filed against her, the nature of any charges and was extremely confused about factual events she had previously disclosed,” according to an August 2019 court motion.
The judge ordered a competency evaluation to determine if she is mentally fit to stand trial, and a review of her condition is set for the court on July 24.
Douglas is the former owner of Triangle Motors, a Washington Way used car dealership that burned down the night of May 31, 2018 while Douglas was there. He was out on bail on the child rape case at the time, but he was not charged in the incident.
