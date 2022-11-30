Joe Kent plans to file, pay for a recount in the 3rd District race

It’s official: Joe Kent will file for an official recount for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District race, which he lost to fellow political newcomer Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

“We will be filing for an official recount in the next 24-48 hours to fight for our voters (and) for every legal vote to be counted,” Kent, R-Yacolt, announced on his multiple campaign accounts late Tuesday evening. “The fight continues!”

The final round of ballot tallies for the 3rd District showed Perez, D-Stevenson, had 160,314 votes, or 50.14 percent, while Kent had 157,685 votes, 49.31 percent, according to Clark County. This left a margin of 2,629 votes, or .83 percent – falling short of an automatic recount, which only occurs if the difference in votes is less than one half of 1 percent and is also fewer than 2,000 votes.

In response to this, Kent has decided to request an optional recount from the Washington’s secretary of state office, something that doesn’t come at a small expense.

The state Legislature established a security deposit amount of 25 cents per ballot for a hand recount, or $79,939.75 for the 319,759 ballots cast in the race, or 15 cents per ballot for a machine recount, or $47,963.85. This cost is incurred when a recount is requested rather than automatic.

To prepare for the cost of a recount, Kent’s campaign spent the days leading to election certification collecting donations for the recount.

A secretary of state spokesperson said it is unlikely for vote counts to change significantly after counties certify their results, but recounts may slightly affect these numbers.