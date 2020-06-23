Jobless rate dips slighlty in May, but summer recovery 'a question mark'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in May, and economists expect the downward trend in joblessness to continue into June.

But a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the public’s lax response to suggested safety precautions could complicate economic recovery this summer, said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.

“It still seems like too many people are not wearing masks, not doing social distancing and not washing their hands,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey’s May unemployment report, Cowlitz County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 15.5% in May from 16.4% in April.

That compares to a 6.1% unemployment rate in May 2019.

Overall employment rose by 1,800 jobs to 37,000, according to the report. Almost one-third of the jobs lost in April came back, Bailey wrote in the report.

The construction industry saw the largest rebound of jobs, regaining 500 of the 800 jobs lost in April. Trade, transportation and utilities; retail; education and health services; and leisure and hospitality all reported a boost to employment as well.