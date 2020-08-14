Jobless claims hit low point for pandemic, 'slowly getting better'

In a positive sign of economic recovery, Cowlitz County last week recorded the lowest number of weekly jobless claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
However, unemployment still remains significantly higher than this time last year.
“On the one hand, claims numbers are down pretty much across the board. … At the same time, there are a lot of people unemployed. Claims levels are still at very high levels,” Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey said Friday.
Initial unemployment claims, or those that represent newly jobless workers, dropped 13% compared to the week prior. About 270 initial claims were filed in Cowlitz County last week. That’s about one-fifth as many as were filed during the height of unemployment in mid-May, when initial claims approached 1,600.
Regular continued claims, which indicate how many people remain jobless and apply for more than one week of benefits, also dropped last week. About 2,800 continued claims were filed, an 11.3% drop from the 3,200 filings the week prior.
And again, that’s a major drop compared to the height of unemployment in mid-May, when roughly 6,500 continued claims were filed in one week.
Still, initial and continued claims are up compared to 2019. Last year at this time about 98 people filed initial claims, Bailey said. About 860 people filed a continued claim for the entire month of July 2019.
“We still have a lot of unemployment, but things have slowly been getting better,” Bailey said. He cautioned that the economic improvements could slow or change in the coming weeks.
“It’s still an open question as to what happens over the next couple of months — and of course with Congress.”
Bailey pointed to a federal program that added $600 to each weekly payment. That program ended in July, and it’s unclear whether federal legislators will replace it.
“The last two weeks, a lot of folks missed out on a significant amount of money. … And of course that means a lot less money being spent at local businesses,” Bailey said.
President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum to give a $400 add-on, but that measure requires states to fund at least $100 of the bonus. The state’s Employment Security Department says it’s “currently assessing” that memo and will update its website once more information is available.
“To allow your fellow Washingtonians to reach a representative, please do not call ESD to inquire about this program at this time,” the ESD wrote on its website.
The weekly claims report also included the following items of note:
• Initial claims filed in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, a special federally funded benefit to provide unemployment payments for self-employed workers and other people not usually eligible for benefits, dropped 5% — from 59 two weeks ago to from 56 last week
• Continued claims filed in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program dropped 5%, to about 1,300 claims last week from about 1,400 the week prior.
• Continued claims filed in the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, a special federally funded benefit extend payments for workers who've exhausted their benefits, rose 2% to 60 claims last week from 59 week prior.
• Continued claims filed in the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation rose 4% to about 310 last week from about 300 the week prior.
"Claims numbers are down pretty much across the board. Extended benefits might be the only exception, which would be no surprise because we still see more and more people exhausting their regular benefits," Bailey said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.