Jobless claims hit low point for pandemic, 'slowly getting better'

“We still have a lot of unemployment, but things have slowly been getting better,” Bailey said. He cautioned that the economic improvements could slow or change in the coming weeks.

“It’s still an open question as to what happens over the next couple of months — and of course with Congress.”

Bailey pointed to a federal program that added $600 to each weekly payment. That program ended in July, and it’s unclear whether federal legislators will replace it.

“The last two weeks, a lot of folks missed out on a significant amount of money. … And of course that means a lot less money being spent at local businesses,” Bailey said.

President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum to give a $400 add-on, but that measure requires states to fund at least $100 of the bonus. The state’s Employment Security Department says it’s “currently assessing” that memo and will update its website once more information is available.

“To allow your fellow Washingtonians to reach a representative, please do not call ESD to inquire about this program at this time,” the ESD wrote on its website.

The weekly claims report also included the following items of note: