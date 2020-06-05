Jobless claims fall to lowest level of pandemic era, but remain high

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County initial jobless claims fell sharply in the last week of May, to 357, the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic began walloping the economy, the state Employment Security Department reported Friday.

There had been 548 initial claims the previous week and 1,546 the week of May 10, and the decline could be an indicator that job losses from the virus may soon be bottoming out in Cowlitz County.

However, the number of initial claims still is more than the number of initial claims typically reported before the outbreak began —125 to 150 per week during the period from early January to mid March.

Initial claims are a measure of how many workers are newly unemployed. Cowlitz County's number peaked at 2,215 claims during the first week in April, according to Employment Security.

Statewide initial claims last week also fell to their lowest level since the pandemic began, to 31,224, still five or six times the typical number measured before the virus appeared.

This story will be expanded later today.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0