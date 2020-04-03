Joann's Fabric giving away a free yard of fabric to make face masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Joann's Fabric and Crafts is giving away materials for people to make face masks to protect against COVID-19, and demand at the Longview area location has been high, according to the district manager.

Joann’s district manager Greg Francis said there's been an uptick of interest in the mask kits, which typically include enough fabric for two masks, thread, elastic and instructions.

In fact, the store has run out of elastic, Francis said, so its adding extra fabric for people to use to make tie masks.

Kits are available during normal store hours, Francis said. The store is open only to pick up online and kit orders, and also offers curbside pick-up.

Hours have been altered to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services has posted a video on its Facebook page showing how to make masks and asking the community to donate them to help medical workers and first responders.

To donate, call the Department of Emergency Management at 360-577-3171.

