Joann Fabric offering free face mask materials, seeing high demand

Demand for free materials to make face masks has been high at the Longview Joann Fabric and Crafts, according to the district manager.
Joann’s district manager Greg Francis said there’s been an uptick of interest in the free mask kits the store is offering. The kits typically include enough fabric for two masks, thread, elastic and instructions.
He said demand likely increased after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week encouraged people to wear cloth masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Joann stores across the country have been offering the mask kits.
The demand for materials has been so high in Longview that the store ran out of elastic, Francis said, so they’re adding extra fabric for people to use to make tie masks.
“Stores are trying to keep up with the (demand) throughout the day and cutting the material,” Francis said.
Kits are available during normal store hours, Francis said. The store is open only to pick up online and kit orders, and also offers curbside pick-up.
Hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services posted a video on its Facebook page showing how to make masks and asked the community to donate them to help medical workers and first responders.
“Please help in taking care of front line employees,” the post said. “By making safety masks you can directly (protect) hospital, police and other front line employees from COVID-19. Thank you in advance for your help in protecting our community.”
To donate, call the Department of Emergency Management at 360-577-3171.
