Joann Fabric offering free face mask materials, seeing high demand

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Demand for free materials to make face masks has been high at the Longview Joann Fabric and Crafts, according to the district manager.

Joann’s district manager Greg Francis said there’s been an uptick of interest in the free mask kits the store is offering. The kits typically include enough fabric for two masks, thread, elastic and instructions.

He said demand likely increased after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week encouraged people to wear cloth masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Joann stores across the country have been offering the mask kits.

The demand for materials has been so high in Longview that the store ran out of elastic, Francis said, so they’re adding extra fabric for people to use to make tie masks.

“Stores are trying to keep up with the (demand) throughout the day and cutting the material,” Francis said.

Kits are available during normal store hours, Francis said. The store is open only to pick up online and kit orders, and also offers curbside pick-up.

Hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.