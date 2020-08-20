JHB named 'Guardian of Small Business'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has earned a Guardian of Small Business Award from the nation’s leading small business advocacy group.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses presented the “prestigious legislative recognition” to the Battle Ground Republican on Wednesday, according to a news release.

“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is awarded to lawmakers who small businesses can truly count on,” NFIB Vice President of Federal Government Relations Kevin Kuhlman said in a prepared statement Thursday.

The award is reserved for lawmakers who vote in support small businesses on key issues for business owners 70% or more of the time during the legislative session, according to NFIB. The federation informs lawmakers in advance which votes will be considered “key votes” and asks lawmakers to support the consensus views of our members, according to the press release.

“We are proud to recognize the elected officials from the 116th Congress who earned this distinction by taking pro-small business votes supporting vital financial assistance programs and opposing new regulations and increased labor costs,” Kuhlman said. “Small business owners across the country need their support now more than ever during these unprecedented times, and we are grateful to these lawmakers for their leadership.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.