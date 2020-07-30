JHB-authored provision in House bill authorizes Columbia River project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Efforts to establish and improve boat turning basins at lower Columbia River ports moved forward Wednesday after the House authorized the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to undertake the project.

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler authored the provision in the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 which sets in motion establishing a turning basin at Lower Martin Bar and improvement of two turning basins near Longview and Vancouver.

The Senate must still agree to the projects. Authorization means the federal government agrees to undertake the projects, but money to actually do the work must be approved separately, in budget bills.

Turning basins allow large, deep-draft ships to turn around in severe weather or emergencies. Currently the Columbia River has limited places for vessels to safely turn. The new projects will increase cargo volume capacity and spur economic development in the region, according to the press release from Herrera Beutler’s office.