“We don’t staff for the worst case scenario because that would be very expensive,” he said. “We staff for the most common scenario.”

With the fire in the heart of its jurisdiction, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue is the chief entity for the fire.

Nohr said he gets nervous as October approaches — the month the Nakia Creek Fire began in Clark County last year and spread to 1,565 acres.

That’s around the time when the east winds start blowing, which can make fires spread quickly, Nohr said.

“Any little ignition source can spread quickly, and we saw that just last week in Hawaii where on a normal day, they would have had some brush fires that they probably would have controlled with the resources they had, but they were getting 80 mile an hour gusts of wind,” he said.