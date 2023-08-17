The Jenny Creek Fire is spreading faster than any fire in recent years in Clark County, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr said Thursday morning. State and Clark County fire agencies have hit 60% containment on the blaze still burning north of La Center.
The Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said that the fire has blackened 32 acres and is still burning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Nohr. The fire is considered 5% controlled.
The heat, reaching up to 102 degrees yesterday, was an added challenge, Nohr said. The expected high for Thursday is 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
“All of our firefighters are there in structural firefighting gear, which is much heavier than wildland firefighting gear. So that combined with the heat can really create challenges,” Nohr said.
People are also reading…
The fire fighters are rotating as a result.
The first engine that arrived on the scene ran out of water, Nohr said. By the time a truck arrived with 500 additional gallons of water, the structure fire had spread to the trees and quickly moved up a nearby hill. “You can easily get up to the house because people live there and they come and go all the time,” Nohr said. “But once it’s off in the trees, it’s hard. There’s not always access, there’s not always a roadway to it.”
Crews are working to build direct lines to the fire edges and assessing hazard trees within heavy forest affected by the fire.
On Wednesday night, Battalion Chief Jason Leavitt told KGW that two structures, the house where the fire began and a barn on the property, burned in the fire. There have been no reported injuries.
The blaze started about 3:38 p.m. Wednesday with a house fire that spread to a barn on the same property and surrounding vegetation, prompting fire officials to call for evacuations that reached into the of La Center.
Evacuation zones were rolled back later Wednesday evening, but a Level 3 GO NOW zone remains in effect in the area closest the fire.
Nohr said most if not all fire departments in the county are fighting the fire, along with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
“We don’t staff for the worst case scenario because that would be very expensive,” he said. “We staff for the most common scenario.”
With the fire in the heart of its jurisdiction, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue is the chief entity for the fire.
Nohr said he gets nervous as October approaches — the month the Nakia Creek Fire began in Clark County last year and spread to 1,565 acres.
That’s around the time when the east winds start blowing, which can make fires spread quickly, Nohr said.
“Any little ignition source can spread quickly, and we saw that just last week in Hawaii where on a normal day, they would have had some brush fires that they probably would have controlled with the resources they had, but they were getting 80 mile an hour gusts of wind,” he said.
A dynamically updated version of the evacuation map is available at https://rb.gy/hiegf. Additional fire updates are available at www.cresa911.org