Jennifer McAninch joins the Port of Longview

Jennifer McAninch recently joined the Port of Longview staff as the port's new executive assistant, commission coordinator and public records officer.

Before joining the Port, she was a paralegal with the Office of Public Defense and a public records officer with the Cowlitz County commissioners office. She brings more than 14 years of experience to the Port, according to a press release from the Port.

She will assist the Port's Chief Executive Officer Dan Stahl. She also will coordinate commission meetings, agendas and other commission related activities in addition to taking care of the Port's public records and record requests, according to a press release from the Port.

"Jennifer's experience in the public sector is a great fit for this position," CEO Stahl is quoted in the press release. "She also has extensive experience as a paralegal with a great eye for detail. We're happy that we were able to fill this position locally and have someone of her caliber joining our team."

