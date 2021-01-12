Jeff Wilson to serve as both port commissioner, legislator this year

Newly elected 19th District senator and Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson will keep his port commission position and his focus on the port, he said in advance of Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Wilson said there are several significant projects he wants to see completed before his six-year term ends this year. That includes the port master plan and the port’s 100-year anniversary, which is in February.

Wilson said he thinks he will be able to balance the two sets of responsibilities and that there are no conflicts between his political role in the senate and his non-partisan position at the port.

He was elected as port commissioner in 2016 and is the current vice president of the commission. He was elected to the state senate last November, and his legislative term is through 2025.

Washington is one of only a handful of states in the U.S. that permits people to hold multiple elected positions at once.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, a nonprofit organization which provides legal and policy guidance to local governments, in Washington a person can hold two offices simultaneously as long as one job is not considered “incompatible” with another.