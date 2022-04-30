Japanese Garden Island closed while baby geese hatch

A section of Lake Sacajawea Park is closed for human visitors while a new flock of avian tourists travel through the area.

The Longview Parks Department closed the Japanese Garden early in April to protect the Canadian geese who were nesting there, as well as on the undeveloped islands in Lake Sacajawea.

This spring five goose nests could be seen scattered along the shores of the island. One nest of hatchlings emerged early this week and a line of goslings were spotted and photographed by a parks employee. During a visit to the island Thursday morning, a second nest of hatchlings made an appearance.

The city has closed access to the island every spring for several years to provide a safe breeding ground for the returning geese. Parks maintenance workers check the island at least once a week to keep an eye on the nests and determine when to reopen the gates.

"I don't see them (on the island) in other seasons. For some reason, they know they're safe here right now,"said parks maintenance worker Izzy Rodriguez.

An information page from the Seattle Audubon Society notes Canada geese are monogamous. The birds generally lay a set of around five eggs each spring. After laying their eggs, the mother geese incubates them for 25 to 30 days before the chicks hatch, while the male geese protects them from other birds.

Joanna Martin, director of urban forestry for Longview, said the closure was meant to protect the eggs and the people who might visit the island.

"The geese become quite territorial and aggressive when they are protecting their nests and will attack humans that get near the nests," Martin wrote in an email.

While the island has been closed to visitors, parks staff has used the time to make repairs and complete improvement projects in preparation for the summer.

Bird-watching options

The Canada goose is far from the only species of bird going through a local breeding season.

Lake Sacajawea Park is part of the southwest loop of the Washington State Birding Trail, put out by Audubon Washington. Audubon's state chapter manager Teri Anderson said the trail map was created by consulting with local Audubon chapters across Washington about the best locations to see a variety of bird species.

"The southwest one is pretty special because it includes Grays Harbor, which is a really important area for migrating birds," Anderson said. The Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge holds its annual Shorebird and Nature Festival from April 24 to May 6, coinciding with the peak of the migratory visit of hundreds of thousands of birds to the coastline.

In addition to the geese, the Southwest Loop guide notes Lake Sacajawea Park has multiple species of ducks and gulls residing there throughout the year. Visitors can spot violet-green swallows, barn swallows and yellow-rumped warblers on spring mornings, according to the guide.

The other stop on the birding loop near Longview is the Coal Creek Slough along the Columbia River. On the northern end of Cowlitz County the birding loop passes through Seaquest State Park, the Hummocks Trail and the Johnston Ridge Observatory.

