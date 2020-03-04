Japanese exchange students call Longview experience valuable, hosts agree

Sakaguchi, Shibusawa and Tsukayama have adapted to other differences in culture. Tsukayama said the way people greet each other is different, as is their “way of showing hospitality.”

Shibusawa said she’s had to get used to taking a shower in the morning, because most Japanese take a hot bath at night.

The most difficult adjustment for Sakaguchi is giving class presentations, because that’s not common in Japanese schools, she said.

Chris Wills said his favorite part of being a host is watching the students grow and overcome challenges.

“One of the things we notice is that day one, they’re a little jet lagged, a little quiet and not as confident in their English,” he said. “Then by the second week they begin to speak a lot more. By the end of (the trip), it feels like typically they’ve embraced speaking a different language. It’s fun to see that progression.”

Jennifer Wills said the pair have been hosting Atomi students for three years. They got started after she returned from a trip to Wako as part of Longview’s sister city exchange.

“I was hosted by a family while I was over there,” she said. “I was well received and loved and cared for when I was there, and I thought we could do the same.”