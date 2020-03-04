Japanese exchange students call Longview experience valuable, hosts agree

Kana Sakaguchi came to Lower Community College from Japan last month to improve her English and become more independent.
“I still live with my family, and I wanted to learn to be independent and how to take my own responsibility,” said Sakaguchi, 19
Asuka Shibusawa, 20, also wanted to work on her English at LCC.
“I know my skills are not great, but I wanted to try,” Shibusawa said.
And Karin Tsukayama, 21, wanted to experience an American community and culture.
The three young women are all in Longview for the sixth year of an exchange program between LCC and Atomi University that is part of LCC’s wider effort to increase its number of international students. Atomi is a private women’s college about 20 miles from downtown Tokyo in Wako, which is Longview’s sister city in Japan.
The exchange is popular with Atomi students, said Keiko Pedersen, the LCC International Programs coordinator who translated for the students interviewed for this story. In fact, Pedersen said two students who participated in the exchange in 2017 will return to LCC this summer as long-term students.
LCC also recently signed an agreement with Wako International high school, which will add a direct path for graduating seniors to enroll at LCC as full-time international students.
This year, 17 Atomi students arrived Feb. 16 and will leave Monday. So far, the students have experienced a Portland Trailblazers game, gone shopping and visited the Oregon Coast, although not all students are doing the same things. But they all took classes in English, geology and chemistry.
Pedersen said Japanese college students don’t typically take courses outside their majors, so exchange students enjoy taking different classes.
Shibusawa said she liked learning about American perspectives. “It’s interesting and exciting to see the differences in how people think,” she said.
Playing games and “talking and chatting together” are Sakaguchi’s favorite memories, she said.
Shibusawa and Tsukayama are staying with Longview residents Jennifer and Chris Wills, who are one of 11 host families this year. Chris Wills said his and his wife’s families hosted exchange students, so they decided to sign up.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s an enjoyable experience to get to learn another culture,” he said. “And we don’t have a ton of different cultures here in Cowlitz County or Longview, so it’s fun to bring that to the local community.”
He said they like to take the students to eat unfamiliar foods, such as Mexican cuisine, Nipps Burgers and Sweet Spot.
Sakaguchi, Shibusawa and Tsukayama have adapted to other differences in culture. Tsukayama said the way people greet each other is different, as is their “way of showing hospitality.”
Shibusawa said she’s had to get used to taking a shower in the morning, because most Japanese take a hot bath at night.
The most difficult adjustment for Sakaguchi is giving class presentations, because that’s not common in Japanese schools, she said.
Chris Wills said his favorite part of being a host is watching the students grow and overcome challenges.
“One of the things we notice is that day one, they’re a little jet lagged, a little quiet and not as confident in their English,” he said. “Then by the second week they begin to speak a lot more. By the end of (the trip), it feels like typically they’ve embraced speaking a different language. It’s fun to see that progression.”
Jennifer Wills said the pair have been hosting Atomi students for three years. They got started after she returned from a trip to Wako as part of Longview’s sister city exchange.
“I was hosted by a family while I was over there,” she said. “I was well received and loved and cared for when I was there, and I thought we could do the same.”
The Wills agreed that the most challenging part of hosting is adjusting their schedules and getting used to having other people in the house.
“We don’t have children, so this is having new people in our lives, adapting and learning to have other people in your space,” Jennifer Wills said. “And making sure everyone is cared for.”
She said she has to make bigger meals than usual and organize carpools, but it’s all worth it.
“It’s just really fun,” she said. “I think as a citizen of Longview, it’s really eye opening for us how much they love it here. Its a good reminder for us that what we have is amazing.”
The students they’re hosting call their American experience “precious.” Shibusawa said making s’mores and seeing the stars have been the highlights of her trip. In Tokyo there are too many lights to see the night sky, she said.
As for Tsukayama, “My happiest moments are when my host family understands my English.”