Jan. 4 school bus routes change due to the weather, poor driving conditions

Because of poor driving conditions in some areas, school bus routes are on different schedules.
Schools
Longview School District: buses 1, 2, 4, 6, 13 and 17 are on snow routes the morning of Jan. 4. The buses will be running on time and no other bus routes are affected.
This will be updated as more schools report their schedules.
