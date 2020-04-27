Jamie Herrera Beutler applauds CDC relief funding to Washington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide about $12.75 million in COVID-19 relief funding to Washington State, according to a press release last week by Southwest Washington U.S. Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler.

Herrera Beutler helped secure the funding through the CARES act, which passed Congress and was signed into law in March. She is a senior member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.

“I applaud the release of these funds to our state, and I worked to secure them in Congress because we need increased capacity for testing, contact tracing, and containment. These tools will protect our health and put us on the path to successfully resuming normal life,” Herrera Beutler said in a prepared statement.

The CDC funding is intended to support healthcare workers in obtaining more virus tests, protecting vulnerable populations, performing contact tracing and other needs.

