Jackknifed semi blocks I-5 southbound and northbound Vader

The left lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and northbound were blocked Monday afternoon after a semitruck collision in the southbound lane near Vader.
The crash happened at about 1 p.m. at milepost 59, initially blocking all southbound lanes and the left northbound lane, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
The semitruck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Trooper Will Finn, public information officer.
Traffic was backed up in both directions Monday afternoon, and drivers should expect delays, according to WSDOT.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today