Jackknifed semi blocks I-5 southbound and northbound Vader
Jackknifed semi blocks I-5 southbound and northbound Vader

Jackknifed semi on Interstate 5

A semitruck collision blocked southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Monday afternoon. 

 Washington State Patrol, Contributed

The left lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and northbound were blocked Monday afternoon after a semitruck collision in the southbound lane near Vader. 

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. at milepost 59, initially blocking all southbound lanes and the left northbound lane, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. 

The semitruck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Trooper Will Finn, public information officer. 

Traffic was backed up in both directions Monday afternoon, and drivers should expect delays, according to WSDOT. 

Castle Rock car fire

