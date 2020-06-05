J.C. Penney to close 154 stores; Kelso store not among them, for now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

J.C. Penney Co. announced Thursday that it will close 154 stores natiowide, but none of them is in Washington, including the anchor store at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso.

However, the retailer said it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.

The Kelso store is the last of the mall's original anchors, which included Sears, The Bon (Macy's) and The Emporium.

Penney said it expects store closing sales to last from 10 to 16 weeks and kick off on June 12.

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection nearly a month ago. It has been walloped by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced it to close stories in late winter. But that was only its most recent problem. The department store industry has been suffering from decline, and the company has lost money in eight of the last nine years, totaling $4.45 billion, according to FactSet.

The retailer had 845 stores at the end of 2019, according to real estate data source CoStar Portfolio Strategy.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Chief Executive Jill Soltau said in a statement.

