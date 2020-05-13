It's about time: Longview clock preservation project coming to a close

The next step in McCrady’s three-phase plan was to refurbish the master clock and move it into a city-owned building, he said Tuesday. (The master clock no longer controls the pedestal clock, which will continue working on its own.)

The final step was to find a replacement timepiece for the Country Folks Deli from the same era, McCrady said. An “avid antique clock hunter,” McCrady found a 1925 New Haven wall regulator that cost about $500. He even added a glass bottom with the restaurant’s name printed in gold leaf.

Longview Noon Rotary donated $5,000 and the Longview City Council contributed $7,000 for the entire project. McCrady’s volunteer labor was estimated at $2,000.

“You don't want to let your history get away,” McCrady said. “It ties us to the past, and it’s part of the whole R.A. Long legacy. It’s important to take care of historical artifacts. John Chilson did a great job for years and years. It was one of the few projects that John didn’t quite get a chance to get to and I was more than happy to take it on.”

McCrady hired Woodbay Co., LLC, to help him refurbish the master clock. He thinks the clock should be displayed in the Longview Public Library, but he emphasized that the Historic Preservation Committee and the City Council get to make that decision.