It's about time: Longview clock preservation project coming to a close

A 24-year effort to put an historic clock on public display in Longview may finally wind down on Thursday.
The property owners of 1329 Commerce Ave. have agreed to donate the 94-year-old master clock located inside the Country Folks Deli to the City of Longview. The City Council on Thursday night will consider accepting the donation.
The master clock was installed in the Lumberman’s Bank in 1926 to control the 12-foot-tall pedestal clock on the street outside.
John Brickey, community development director, said the clock represents an important time in the city's early days.
“Every bit of our history, especially one that tells a bit of a story about our community, is important for the future,” Brickey said. “The clock, the fact that it was located in Lumberman’s Bank, which is one of the primary financial institutions that helped to build this community … with the passing of time — no pun intended — reminds us of that is very important to our community.”
In 1996, the city bought the outside pedestal clock from the previous building owner for $5,000, but the master clock wasn’t specifically included in the purchase, Brickey said Tuesday.
Last year, former Longview Mayor Mark McCrady spearheaded efforts to refurbish the pedestal clock. Local historical preservation enthusiast John Chilson was the last person to do so back in 1997.
The next step in McCrady’s three-phase plan was to refurbish the master clock and move it into a city-owned building, he said Tuesday. (The master clock no longer controls the pedestal clock, which will continue working on its own.)
The final step was to find a replacement timepiece for the Country Folks Deli from the same era, McCrady said. An “avid antique clock hunter,” McCrady found a 1925 New Haven wall regulator that cost about $500. He even added a glass bottom with the restaurant’s name printed in gold leaf.
Longview Noon Rotary donated $5,000 and the Longview City Council contributed $7,000 for the entire project. McCrady’s volunteer labor was estimated at $2,000.
“You don't want to let your history get away,” McCrady said. “It ties us to the past, and it’s part of the whole R.A. Long legacy. It’s important to take care of historical artifacts. John Chilson did a great job for years and years. It was one of the few projects that John didn’t quite get a chance to get to and I was more than happy to take it on.”
McCrady hired Woodbay Co., LLC, to help him refurbish the master clock. He thinks the clock should be displayed in the Longview Public Library, but he emphasized that the Historic Preservation Committee and the City Council get to make that decision.
The agreement stipulates that it must be on display in a city-owned building. Brickey said City Hall also could be an option, but the library holds much of the city’s history.
David Dutra, the son of the building owner, said he and his family didn’t realize that the master clock had once controlled the clock on the street. When the city approached them about exchanging it for another clock, Dutra said it was “kind of a no-brainer.”
“We want to do what we can to really help and bring some good vibes to the downtown area,” said Dutra, who is based in Scappoose, Ore.
Brickey said it was nice to see the decades-long effort come to fruition.
“It feels good to see this happen, especially for the benefit of John Chilson,” Brickey said. “He spent a lot of effort and time trying to preserve the history of downtown Longview. … This brings a little closure to that effort to preserve that piece of our history.”
